Johnny Lloyd Hanchey Sr.

April 26, 1938 - September 14, 2021

Johnny Lloyd Hanchey Sr. of Twin Falls, Idaho stepped into eternity on September 14, 2021, surrounded by his wife, children, and grandchildren. Johnny's passion for the Lord and love for his family will forever be remembered. He had the biggest heart and his kindness and compassion for others will be greatly missed. Those who knew him best referred to him as "Papa John" and he definitely was a Papa to so many.

Johnny was born on April 26, 1938, in San Francisco, California. He was the third child of 16 children born to William J. Hanchey and Maida Ernestine Hinson Hanchey. Johnny loved life and was happiest when spending time with his wife of 62 years Twila Lea Hanchey. The two traveled the world together and were very seldom apart. Their love for each other was genuine and true. God was their center and He directed their every step.

Johnny's first job was working as a body and fender man for Hanchey's Auto Body Shop and the trade brought him success throughout his life. If there was a dent, Johnny was the man to fix it. He was meticulous in his work. He was honest and trustworthy taking pride in every job. Later in life, he became a welder for the Amalgamated Sugar Company in Twin Falls, Idaho where he retired at the young age of 59. Retirement meant travel for Johnny and that is what he did. He went on several mission trips to Mexico, Africa, and Thailand and when he wasn't serving in the ministry he and Twila found pleasure in spending time with their family. Camping, hunting, fishing where ever his kids were that is where he wanted to be. His family bond was strong and his kids honored him greatly and cherished every moment.

Johnny is survived by his wife of 62 years Twila Lea Hanchey of Twin Falls and his seven children Johnny (Heidi) Hanchey of Twin Falls, Roby (Ginger) Hanchey of Kimberly, Misty (Ray) MacDonald of Chiang Mai, Thailand, Heidi (Mike) McNeil of Jerome, Rocky Hanchey of Kimberly, Penny (Tracy) Johnson of Pocatello, Heather (Clay) Ramirez of Jerome; 32 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his father and mother William and Maida Hanchey, son Danny Lea Hanchey, granddaughter Tiffany Nicole Hanchey, grandson Easton Dean Johnson, great-grandson Tyrell Robert Johnson and six siblings Billie, Gary, Loretta, Bunny, Linda, and Jeff.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Eternal Life Christian Center, 451 Orchard Drive, Twin Falls, Idaho on October 2, 2021, with Graveside service following at 3732 E. 3600 N. Kimberly, Idaho.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Eternal Life Christian Center MISSIONS Department. Johnny's passion and heart, was seeing those that were lost, find Jesus.

Viewing - October 2nd - 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. (Eternal Life Christian Center) Celebration - October 2nd - 2:00 p.m. (Eternal Life Christian Center)