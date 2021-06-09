Johnny Brent Harral

June 7, 1956 - June 6, 2021

Where to begin "The beginning Middle or End of the life of Johnny Brent Harral such an incredibly remarkable, amazing, witty, humble, compassionate, kind, caring, unforgettable charismatic man that was destined to touch so many lives in so many different ways. Johnny Brent Harral was born to Lloyd and Faye Harral in Jerome Idaho on June 7, 1956. He grew up on the family farm west of Eden. He attended Eden Elementary School and graduated from Valley High School in 1974. He loved shop class working on cars and learning to paint and restore cars.

After high school, he joined the army and toured Germany while serving his country he attended many rock concerts one in Paris, France (he loved rock music). Brent (John) was never one to try and step into the limelight but stayed behind the scenes and worked his magic on keeping things running smoothly never seeking glory staying humble and kind always ... He was so proud of his two boys Timothy John (TJ) and Jessee and his daughter Shayna Leigh his love deep and undying for his children!

One of his favorite sayings was "Can't wait to wake up every morning to see who's gonna impress me today!!! "And sure enough there would be some dilemma that someone would call him with and he always had the answer or the time to fix it.. he was a good kind gentleman with a heart of gold that would give the shirt off his back to help someone out. Brent(John) would always stop whatever he was working on no matter how important his work was to help someone else out. He was respected and admired by all who knew and loved him for his wisdom, knowledge, wicked sense of humor, and his one-liners!!

For many years when asked how was he doing his standard reply was Living the dream. Well, these last four years we certainly did live that elusive dream he was always searching for!!

John was the proud owner of our trucking company Johnny B Truckun' and building our small empire with his dump trucks and side-dumper expanding out to do custom gravel and dirt work while still finding time to do custom swathing for his many loyal customers every harvest season. John was such a hard-working man, a master of all trades constantly working from sun up to sundown seven days a week.

Brent loved going on bowling adventures with me to other cities whether traveling to Las Vegas with friends doing the NASCAR experience every year which we loved so much or traveling to Tennessee and playing tourist in Nashville he so loved that and traveling to visit our children and grandchildren while motoring across half the country visiting Elvis and JohnnyCash and all the quirky little tourist traps I dragged him to along the way ..but he especially loved our bowling tournaments around the different states especially if a casino was nearby, that was his one source of entertainment. Punching those Buffalo slot buttons trying to get that elusive 15th Buffalo on the bonus round, he never did catch that 15th one!!!

He was preceded in death by his parents Lloyd and Faye Harral along with his special Mom Barbara Harral, his mother-in-law Dolores Lucille Harp, his brother Gary Roach and sister Deborah Harral Docksteader and our beloved four-legged son Crockett. Johnny Brent Harral is survived by his loving wife Suzanne, his father-in-law Marion Harp, our sons TJ and Jessee (Michelle), and our daughters Shayna, Francesca, Kizzie and Amber along with our 17 amazing grandchildren, sister Brenda (Linc ) Hoxie, brothers Jarrett (Colleen) Roach, James Harral, and Joe Harral and numerous special nieces and nephews and many other family members and special friends and neighbors that will always hold a special place in our hearts.

I will sorely miss hearing you say to me every day "Sure do love You Babe" 8 to 10 times a day, if not more and always never hanging up a phone call without a " Love You Bunches"!! Johnny Brent loved fiercely and was loyal to his circle of family and friends ... Brent you are the light and love of my life and these last four years together brought sunshine, light, happiness, and deep deep love back into both our lives .. Brent you were my first love at age of 16 and my last love ... Johnny Brent I have loved you all my life and will always love you Babe for all time and eternity 'you'd better you'd better you bet' say yes on the other side ... please wait for me until I am in your arms again, Babe!! 42!!!

Friends may call for visitation on Friday, June 11, 2021, from 6 – 8 p.m. at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 11:00 a.m.

