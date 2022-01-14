Johnny Bobby Ray Kodesh, 83, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at his home in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Wendell Chapel.
Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Jan. 14, 2022.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Demaray Funeral Service - Wendell Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Demaray Funeral Service - Wendell Chapel.
1 Entry
Bob, i know your in a better place now.I'm going to miss you as my doubles partner at the national bowling tournaments.We enjoyed many trips there and state tournaments.I will always remember the days on the lake fishing and you getting mad because your grand kids were catching more fish than you.When i hear thunder coming from the sky i will be thinking that is bob bowling in heaven.Just don't forget to teach all of the bowlers in heaven on how to hold their bowling ball and how to pick that stubborn 10 pin.R.I.P BOB AND WE ALL WILL MISS YOU.