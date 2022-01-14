Menu
Johnny Bobby Ray Kodesh
Johnny Bobby Ray Kodesh, 83, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at his home in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Wendell Chapel.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Jan. 14, 2022.
Bob, i know your in a better place now.I'm going to miss you as my doubles partner at the national bowling tournaments.We enjoyed many trips there and state tournaments.I will always remember the days on the lake fishing and you getting mad because your grand kids were catching more fish than you.When i hear thunder coming from the sky i will be thinking that is bob bowling in heaven.Just don't forget to teach all of the bowlers in heaven on how to hold their bowling ball and how to pick that stubborn 10 pin.R.I.P BOB AND WE ALL WILL MISS YOU.
Joe Matheney
Family
January 15, 2022
