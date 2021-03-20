Jones "Orval" Leonard

October 1, 1932 - March 18, 2021

Jones "Orval" Leonard passed away at the age of 88 on March 18, 2021 in Boise, Idaho. He was born on October 1, 1932 in Goodlett, Texas to Jones and Mae Leonard. He graduated from Declo High School and attended Utah State University before joining the Air Force.

After nine years in the Air Force, he moved back to Idaho with his two children, Kent and Teresa. He met his wife, Anna, on a blind date and married her six weeks later. They had been happily married for over 58 years.

He worked for Kings Department Store for 29 years and retired in 1992. He was active in the Optimist Club, Idaho Snowmobile Club, and Habitat for Humanity.

Known as Orval to his family and friends, he was loved by everyone who knew him. He was a quiet, thoughtful and kind husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. He loved to fish all over Idaho and in Alaska. He taught and encouraged his children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews to do the same.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Jones and Mae Leonard, his brother, Sol, and his daughter, Teresa Bailey.

He is survived by his wife, Anna of Boise, his brother Clarence (Emma) Leonard of Nampa, his sisters Letha Hardy of Idaho Falls and Diana (Jerry) Berg of Rupert, his sons, Kent (Katie) Leonard of Nampa, Mark (Lisa) Leonard of Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts, his daughter, Molly (Nolan) Tripp of Boise, and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

We would like to express our deep appreciation to the staff of Overland Court Memory Care, Heart and Home Hospice and the Boise VA Home Based Primary Care.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association in his name.

Private family service will be held Monday March 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. All those wishing to attend may do so virtually via live stream at https://accentfuneral.com/tribute/details/210102/Jones-Leonard/obituary.html#tribute-start