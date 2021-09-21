Jonna Ann Manning Daughenbaugh

June 9, 1971 - September 16, 2021

Jonna Ann Manning Daughenbaugh of Filer received her wings on September 16, 2021, at the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City.

Jonna was born June 9, 1971, in Burley, Idaho to Dennis and Elverta Manning. Jonna married the love of her life on November 8, 2003, they later had two children. Her husband Darren and her children, Heath and Saige were the pride of her life.

In her short 50 years, Jonna touched many lives, she loved with all her heart and she made sure you knew it. She worked in the cancer center with patients she grew to adore but she had a gift with children. Being a nanny to Katie and Sara and working at Sun Valley Community School prepared her to be the successful owner of the Lilly Pad Day Care and Preschool in Twin Falls, Idaho alongside her husband, where she blessed the lives of many children and their parents.

Jonna is survived by her loving husband Darren Daughenbaugh, her son Heath and her daughter Saige. She is also survived by her mother Elverta Whiting and father, Dennis (Linda) Manning, stepfather Glade Whiting, her brother Austin (Rosie) Manning, sister Angelene (Jason) Martin, sisters Karla Nef, Michele Edgley, Lori Farnsworth, brother Bart Whiting, brother in law Eldon (Jamie) Daughenbaugh, sisters in law Sheila Garrett and Diane (Kelly) Leverich and lifelong friend Suzette Fonnesbeck Ball. Jonna also leaves behind her aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Fly high with the angels as she was truly an angel on Earth.