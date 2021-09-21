Menu
Jonna Ann Manning Manning Daughenbaugh
1971 - 2021
BORN
1971
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel
2466 Addison Ave East
Twin Falls, ID

Jonna Ann Manning Daughenbaugh

June 9, 1971 - September 16, 2021

Jonna Ann Manning Daughenbaugh of Filer received her wings on September 16, 2021, at the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City.

Jonna was born June 9, 1971, in Burley, Idaho to Dennis and Elverta Manning. Jonna married the love of her life on November 8, 2003, they later had two children. Her husband Darren and her children, Heath and Saige were the pride of her life.

In her short 50 years, Jonna touched many lives, she loved with all her heart and she made sure you knew it. She worked in the cancer center with patients she grew to adore but she had a gift with children. Being a nanny to Katie and Sara and working at Sun Valley Community School prepared her to be the successful owner of the Lilly Pad Day Care and Preschool in Twin Falls, Idaho alongside her husband, where she blessed the lives of many children and their parents.

Jonna is survived by her loving husband Darren Daughenbaugh, her son Heath and her daughter Saige. She is also survived by her mother Elverta Whiting and father, Dennis (Linda) Manning, stepfather Glade Whiting, her brother Austin (Rosie) Manning, sister Angelene (Jason) Martin, sisters Karla Nef, Michele Edgley, Lori Farnsworth, brother Bart Whiting, brother in law Eldon (Jamie) Daughenbaugh, sisters in law Sheila Garrett and Diane (Kelly) Leverich and lifelong friend Suzette Fonnesbeck Ball. Jonna also leaves behind her aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Fly high with the angels as she was truly an angel on Earth.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News from Sep. 21 to Sep. 26, 2021.
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Visitation
6:00p.m.
White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel
2466 Addison Ave E., Twin Falls, ID
Sep
28
Service
1:00p.m.
First Baptist Church of Filer
254 US-30, Filer, ID
Sep
28
Service
2:00p.m.
First Baptist Church of Filer Pastor Andy Paz
254 US-30, Filer, ID
Sep
28
Interment
Hazelton Cemetery
Address Not Available
Funeral services provided by:
White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Reynolds Funeral Chapel
September 24, 2021
Thank you Jonna for your care of Naomi for the last 5 years. She loved you so much. We will miss you. Fly high and be free. Much love.
Naomi and Rio DeLoera and grandma Nocki
Friend
September 28, 2021
Jonna was one the most amazing ladies that I have ever had the privilege to get to know! She will be forever remembered and missed
Deb Drake
September 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results