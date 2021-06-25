Jordan Jeremiah Sin Akau Jr.

July 24, 1975 - June 18, 2021

Aloha means farewell to thee,

Aloha means goodbye;

It means until we meet again

Beneath a tropic sky.

Aloha means good morning,

And always to be true,

But the best thing that aloha means,

Is I love you.

We say aloha now to Jordan Jeremiah Sin Akau Jr, who was taken too soon on June 18, 2021. He was born on July 24, 1975, in Honolulu, Hawaii to Jordan Jeremiah Sin Akau Sr. and Brenda Lee Williams. Jordan, or Jay if you knew him, came from a very large family, with a total of 10 brothers and sisters and a countless number of cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was a rock in everybody's life who knew him but he leaves behind his legacy in his three children, Angel, J-cha, and Kobe Akau, as well as three grandchildren Tatum, Sage, and Peighton. He will always be remembered for his strong will, kind spirit, huge heart, and crazy ways.

He was the life of the party and who you called when you needed to be saved. He'd give you the shirt off his back but don't touch his food. Jordan touched the life of every person he met and will be missed beyond words. We love you, we miss you. Aloha to our Hawaiian superman. "I ka olele no ke ola, I ka olele no ka make." "In language there is life, in language there is death."

A visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home.