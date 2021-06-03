Jordan Jensen Piña

September 20, 1999 - May 21, 2021

Jordan Jensen Piña was born in Burley Idaho. He loved anything to do with being outdoors; fishing, kayaking, camping, riding dirt bikes and 4-Wheelers, or just going on drives. His favorite place to be, was always at the beach, he loved the ocean and watching sunsets. He had the biggest heart and a smile that could light up the entire room. He spent all of his free time with his friends and family who loved him dearly. He returned to his Lord and Savior on May 21, 2021. Jordy will always hold a special place in all of the lives he touched in his time here. He will be greatly missed by all.

He is survived by his Grandparents Wayne & Pauline Jensen and Terry Piña. His Mother Nina Jensen and Dan. His Aunts and Uncles; Sarah & Kyle, Cheryl & Dan. His three older brothers (Sisters); Jeremy (Kalyn), Jim (Hailey) and Jason (Monica). His five cousins; Joseph, Lauren, Daniel, Tyler and Hayley. He was a very Special Uncle and leaves behind his six Nieces; Abriella, Jailah, Jayde, Adventure, Kiara and Izzy, and Nephew Julian. Service for him will be held at Grace Church, 100 N Meridian, Rupert, ID 83350 on June 9, 2021 at 11 a.m.