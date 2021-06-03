Menu
Jordan Jensen Piña
1999 - 2021
BORN
1999
DIED
2021

Jordan Jensen Piña

September 20, 1999 - May 21, 2021

Jordan Jensen Piña was born in Burley Idaho. He loved anything to do with being outdoors; fishing, kayaking, camping, riding dirt bikes and 4-Wheelers, or just going on drives. His favorite place to be, was always at the beach, he loved the ocean and watching sunsets. He had the biggest heart and a smile that could light up the entire room. He spent all of his free time with his friends and family who loved him dearly. He returned to his Lord and Savior on May 21, 2021. Jordy will always hold a special place in all of the lives he touched in his time here. He will be greatly missed by all.

He is survived by his Grandparents Wayne & Pauline Jensen and Terry Piña. His Mother Nina Jensen and Dan. His Aunts and Uncles; Sarah & Kyle, Cheryl & Dan. His three older brothers (Sisters); Jeremy (Kalyn), Jim (Hailey) and Jason (Monica). His five cousins; Joseph, Lauren, Daniel, Tyler and Hayley. He was a very Special Uncle and leaves behind his six Nieces; Abriella, Jailah, Jayde, Adventure, Kiara and Izzy, and Nephew Julian. Service for him will be held at Grace Church, 100 N Meridian, Rupert, ID 83350 on June 9, 2021 at 11 a.m.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Jun. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
9
Service
11:00a.m.
Grace Church
100 N Meridian, Rupert, ID
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Nina, I'm so very for your loss. God Bless, my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Tammy Koyle
June 9, 2021
I came across this picture of us from what seems like just yesterday. You were such a happy, sweet boy. I hope you´re at peace. You are loved & missed deeply.
Lauren
Family
June 8, 2021
Rest In Peace sweet Jordan!
Sherry Jacobia
Other
June 5, 2021
Wayne, Pauline, Nina. Our hearts go out to you. We offer our deepest condolences
Mike and Gail Lavey
Other
June 3, 2021
The weeks we lived together when I brought him in we´re the best, laughs, smiles, tears, and talks we´d have were my favorite. The facetimes were random but they were very much appreciated to me knowing that I was there to listen when he called. I love you lil man!
Izaiah Gomez
Family
June 3, 2021
Jesus Alvarez
June 3, 2021
So sorry for your loss,my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Minerva Shell
June 3, 2021
