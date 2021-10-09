To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory.
6 Entries
Joe, your smile warmed a room. You´re going to be missed. May your family find comfort and strength in this difficult time. Rest In Peace.
Paul and Rosemary Azevedo
Family
October 12, 2021
Joe you will be missed you are amazing man and a kind hearted man rest in peace my friend.
mario F belem
Friend
October 11, 2021
So sorry to hear about Joe he was such a wonderful kind hearted man. My thoughts and prayers are with his family through this difficult time. Rest In Peace Joe heaven has just received a most caring, loving angel.
Terry Daniels
Friend
October 11, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with your family. May the Lord comfort you and give you peace.
Pete and Denise Deelstra
Other
October 10, 2021
So sorry for your family. Joe was a wonderful person and friend and will be missed by his 4-H family
Jim Miller
October 10, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Joe was a wonderful man.