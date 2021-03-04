Menu
Joseph "Carl" Dille
FUNERAL HOME
Relyea Funeral Chapel
318 N Latah St,
Boise , ID

Joseph "Carl" Dille

November 13, 1941 - March 1, 2021

J. Carl Dille, 79, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend returned to his heavenly home on March 1st, 2021, in Boise, Idaho. Carl was born on November 13, 1941, on the Dille farm in Wendell, Idaho. He was the second of eight children of Joseph K. Dille and Emma Bernice Eldredge Dille. Carl loved his heritage. At his birth he became a 5th generation Idahoan, 10th generation Dille, and a 13th generation Eldredge in America.

Carl grew up on a dairy farm in Wendell. He loved working in the fields with his father. While caring for the calves and stacking 100-pound bales of hay, Carl developed one of his most defining traits – a strong work ethic. He excelled in school and athletics. His favorite memories were playing basketball, football, and going to school dances. Carl was a strong and fit farm boy with horn-rimmed glasses and a wry smile, after all.

He graduated with the Wendell Class of 1960. During his senior year another defining trait became clear, Carl was a man of his word. Both Ricks Junior College (Coach Ferron Sonderegger) and Boise Junior College (Coach Lyle Smith) offered him football and track scholarships. At the time, BJC had one of the best junior college football teams in America, but he had already accepted the Ricks' offer. Instead of jumping ship, he stuck to his commitment and attended Ricks, majoring in engineering. The following year when BJC played Ricks and beat them handedly, was Carl cross? Probably. But he wouldn't change a thing, because it is at Rick's that Carl met the woman that would change his life forever, Glenna "LaNeice" Miller.

The young couple got married on June 12, 1962, in the Idaho Falls Temple. The two moved to Provo, Utah where Carl attended BYU, earning a Bachelor degree in Structural / Civil Engineering. For his graduation present, he and LaNeice bought a 1965 candy apple red Mustang and drove it back to "The Gem State," taking the lowest paying job offer so he could stay in his beloved Idaho. After ten years of working for various engineering firms in the Boise area, Carl truly left his mark on the world when he became the field engineer on the new Perrine Bridge crossing the Snake River canyon, near Twin Falls. 1,500 feet long and one of the tallest in America, the Perrine Bridge is a lasting testament to what a farm boy from Wendell can do if he works hard.

Carl then took a job with the construction and engineering company, Morrison Knudsen, in Boise, where he worked for the next 38 years. He primarily worked on mining, industrial, and bridge structures, but Carl also spent much of his time in the Environmental Group as the design manager on several superfund cleanup sites. He retired in February 2014 at 72 years of age.

Carl and LaNeice have been married 58 years. If asked what his greatest achievement in life was it would be enthusiastically raising their five beautiful and amazing daughters: Devri, Erin, Dustin, Courtney, and Brook. Not to mention their fifteen grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Carl enjoyed taking the family on backpacking trips. He loved the high mountain meadows, streams, and lakes. He especially relished the view from the top of a mountain. In the fall, you could find him bugling elk and archery hunting. He made several adventure trips to Alaska, fishing the Ketchikan, Kodiak Island, and Tanana River. He was a master rose gardener. He compiled an encyclopedia on the beneficial use of dietary supplements. He coached church softball and basketball and loved playing handball and racquetball. He was an avid writer of personal and family stories. He was the family historian.

Carl was loyal, kind, gentle, thoughtful, generous, a soft-spoken storyteller with a wheezy, infectious laugh. He was a man of faith who served numerous callings in the Boise First Ward. He, "Never said a bad word about anyone, except for when it came to sports and politics." He was a great listener and cheerleader who always showed up. He made everyone feel special. His philosophy on having a full life was to stay healthy, work hard, play hard, have a great love for learning, and make life an adventure to remember!

Carl leaves behind a great legacy; his wife LaNeice, Five Girls, 15 grandchildren (eight boys and seven girls), two great-grandchildren. He is survived by his children: Devri Lane & David Weakley, Erin Jo & Dana Goff, Dustin Tyree & Anton Garrity, Courtney Day & Remi McManus, and Brook Branden & Chad New; Grandchildren: Ryan Scott & Lauren LeFranc, Dylan Weakley, Madison Lane & Hunter Haas, Jack Weakley, Brynn Weakley, Taylor Goff, Carly Jo Goff, Cooper Goff, Garrett Garrity, Trevor Garrity, Calista Garrity, Race McManus, Riggins McManus, Gideon New, and Savannah New; great-grandchildren: August Scott & Monroe Scott, and also survived by siblings: Verna & Jerry Medinas, Wanda & Jay Ney, Alice & Duane Nielsen, Val & Charlotte Dille, Lynn & Dea Dille, Clinton & Anna Dille; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and their families.

He is preceded in death by his Dille and Eldredge grandparents, parents, and sister Paula.

He will be in our hearts forever.

In light of current events, the funeral is for immediate family only and will be held at 11 a.m. on March 6, 2021 at Relyea Funeral Chapel in Boise. Please go to relyeafuneralchapel.com for information about a live streaming of the service.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Live stream - Please go to relyeafuneralchapel.com for information
ID
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 Entries
LaNiece.......love; know our hearts and prayers are with you.

Carl was such a lovely man we just want to salute the life he lived. We always picture him with his twinkling eyes and his sweet dear smile. He loved life and you and the family so.

Jim had the pleasure of working with him at good old Smith and Monroe. He very much admired Carl the engineer.

We had just moved to Boise and here a few days after Jim had started I hear a knock at the door and you came over to introduce yourself and make us feel very welcome. That was in 1970 and since we have remained dear friends.

It was a joy having young families together and sharing all that encompasses.

We retired to Hawaii and you and Carl paid us the honor of visiting us there. We took you to BYU campus to see where so many of your friends had gone. Such a beautiful campus.

Jim used to play handball and basketball with Carl. They both were avid hunters and shared that love.

Carl was the most honorable man we have ever met. A beacon of light in this world and we honor your memory. Carl we dearly love you. Our lives are richer for the times we have shared. You will be in our hearts forever and ever.

Bless you LaNiece and girls Carl would want you to go on living life and enjoying all especially the simple things. I know whenever I see a rose I will think of him growing such beautiful roses for all to enjoy.

Love you
Jane and Jim Lundquist



Jane and Jim Lundquist
Friend
March 23, 2021
Dear Dille Family,
I am so sorry to hear of the passing of one of the heroes of my youth, Carl Dille. As a young Deacon in the Boise 1st Ward and later as a Teacher when we became the Boise 25th Ward, I thought Brother Dille was the most awesome basketball player on the ward team and I wanted to be that good when I grew up. As I have gotten older, I have been more impressed by what an awesome man, husband and father he was to his family and friend he was to everyone else. I have such fond memories of the Dille family and a great love for each one of them. Every time I saw Brother Dille, even if several years had passed since we last met, he always greeted me with a huge smile and treated me like a special friend. I will miss that. To my friends LaNeice, Devri, Erin, Dustin, Courtney and Brook, I pray that you will be comforted during this difficult time by the Holy Spirit. I know you can find peace in your testimonies of our Savior Jesus Christ and know that because of Him you will see Carl again and remain sealed to him for eternity because of your temple covenants. I join you in mourning his passing. President Nelson said that mourning is one of the deepest expressions of pure love. "We can't fully appreciate joyful reunions later without tearful separations now." I am grateful I have had the pleasure of knowing your father and each of you and pray God's choicest blessings will be with you!
John R Hulme
Friend
March 6, 2021
I LOVE Carl Dille and the entire Dille family. They make up part of my foundation in life. I am so sad for you, LaNeice and Devri, Erin, Dustin, Courtney and Brooke. You are surely going to miss him so much! His life is such a blessing to all of us. Whoever wrote the obituary did a nice job capturing the essence of Carl. What a nice tribute to a great man. We love you all!
Heidi Hulme Weed
Friend
March 6, 2021
It is so heart-warming to read about what a good person Carl was. Heart-felt condolences to LaNiece and their family. I am an old "MuBurney country neighbor" to the Dille family 1945 to 1950, then I still lived in the town of Wendell till I graduated from Wendell High School in 1957. We were all in the same ward, as was my husband, Walter Ray Petersen (1934-2020). We loved the Dille family. My grandparents, Dave & Ella Huffaker were close friends with Carl's grandparents, George & Rose Dille, who all had farms in the McBurney country area 5 miles west of Wendell, Idaho. Dr. Petersen and I were good friends with Carl's Uncle Lewis Dille in Burley, Idaho where we lived for 52 years; now I'm in Saratoga Springs, Utah, living with a daughter. Wendell, Idaho was a great place to grow up~!
Eileen Albertson Petersen
March 4, 2021
Carl Dille was a positive influence in my life, particularly when I was an impressionable teenager. He and LaNiece and their beautiful little girls were friends I always looked forward to seeing on Sundays. He was an example to me, of "how it's done right." He was devoted to his family and his Savior. He worked hard and played hard... and even though he was pretty quiet and reserved, he always "radiated" optimism and cheer.

Every time I drive over the Perrine Bridge, I think of Carl... his passing will NOT change that! (Think of all the BASE jumpers, whose lives have been enriched by his contribution! haha)

THANK YOU for generously sharing your husband and father with the rest of us. I hope the Lord will fill the empty place in your lives and hearts, with comfort and faith and good cheer. Carl has just gone on ahead of the rest of us for a season, but we WILL see him again.
Steve Hulme
Friend
March 4, 2021
