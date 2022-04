Joseph Henry Millard 85, of Nampa, Idaho died Sunday, January 9, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Wed, Jan. 19, 2022 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (927 Ruth Ln., Nampa, ID). Burial will be at 1 PM, Thurs. Jan. 20 at the Paul Cemetery (W 100 N, Paul, ID). For additional information and to send the family condolences and photos, please visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com 208-467-7300