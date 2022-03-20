Joseph Ceoral Sorensen

December 29, 1932 – March 1, 2022

Joseph Ceoral Sorensen (89) of Sun Valley, Idaho, passed away peacefully holding his wife's hand. Joe and Barbara had celebrated 65 beautiful years together. Joe passed on Tuesday March 1, 2022 at 4:44 p.m.

Joe was born December 29th 1932 in Henderson, Texas to Josephine (Wasinger) Sorensen and Orval Walker Sorensen. Shortly after his birth they headed home to Idaho.

As a boy of 5 years old, Joe had a miracle happen. His mother worked at a café in Rexburg, where he was getting ready to leave. While standing in the doorway, he heard someone call his name. It sounded like it was coming from down the street and just as he stepped out to see who it was, a cement cornice from the old building fell behind him. No doubt it would have killed him; he never did find out who called his name, saving his life.

Joe started school in Rexburg but as the war started his family moved to Portland, Oregon where his parents helped in the war effort. Josephine was a Welder on Liberty ships and Orval a Security guard. Joe was put into an orphanage; many war working families were forced to make this decision.

Joe's parents separated after the war ended and he and his mom moved to Waukegan, Illinois. Waukegan is where Joe and Barbara met, at Lake Michigan on the beach.

After high school Joe had odd jobs then went into construction, including cement work and started his own company, "Diamond Concrete" with just $500.00. He was always doing his best and worked that business successfully for years.

Joe started buying land, where he planned a large apartment complex with beautiful tree-lined courtyards. He built 40 buildings over time, adding a swimming pool and recreation center. Two large warehouses sat on the remaining property, Johnson Motors and Tylenol rented them.

Joe was an avid Aviator and learned from one of the original 99's (only 99 women had their pilot's license at the start of the war) she had been a WASP (Women Air Service Pilot).

Joe was a self-made man. He retired at 35 years of age, hardworking and with the help of his wife, to keep the home and raise 4 children! Upon his retirement in 1970 he decided to move his family to Sun Valley, Idaho.

Joe was a member of the Shoshone Indian Shooting Club, he was named "Chief Many Toys". He loved, hunting, fishing, flying, and trap shooting.

Joe purchased a ranch on Silver Creek Later he acquired both ranches next to his. He was a wonderful steward of the land, raising organic barley which he sold to Coors, Inc. He fed large herds of elk every year by planting extra grain. He loved all wildlife and history. He was a car guy all his life, starting with a Model A Ford Coup and ending with a 1923 Lincoln 7 passenger touring car.

Joe gave all of himself to his family.

He leaves behind many lifelong friends and acquaintances. He met people and made friends everywhere he went! Joe had a light inside of him that radiated and attracted people; charismatic, generous, loving and a wise beautiful teacher of life. He had the love and respect of his children and friends.

He leaves his wife Barbara (Spellman), Daughters Tracy (Hodges), Sandy (Van Briggs), and Nancy (John Lane), Son Joe (Bud) Sorensen, 3 grandchildren, 5 Great Grandchildren and a Great-Great coming in May.

Celebration of his life will be announced at a later date when weather is nice to have a fly-in, with classic cars and hot-rods. Condolences may be left at www.whitereynoldschapel.com.