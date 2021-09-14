Joyce Ruth Goodrich

July 20, 1927 - September 13, 2021

Joyce Ruth Goodrich was born July 20, 1927, in Topeka, Kansas to Earl and Corrine Sholander. She passed away of natural causes at the age of 94 on September 13, 2021. She was the oldest of four children.

Mom shared with us the happy memories she had while growing up around her extended loving family during the Great Depression and then World War II. She would talk about what it was like to ratio food and the importance of making good use of what they had during those difficult times.

After graduating from Concordia High School in Kansas, she would soon go on to meet her future husband, Harold, who was serving in the United States Navy. They began corresponding and were later married on January 9, 1947. Their journey would take them to Longansport, Indiana, where they began helping Harold's father on the family farm for a brief time.

After their first child was born, they moved to California in 1948 then onto Twin Falls, Idaho in the 50s where they farmed, then onto Hunt, Idaho where they began homesteading their farm. By this time, they had welcomed into their lives six children, and Harold had converted the once used but then abandoned barracks during WWII into their home and this is where they lived for many years.

Joyce enjoyed cooking, sewing, flower gardening in her yard, crocheting, working the crossword and jigsaw puzzles. Most of all, Joyce enjoyed having her family around her. She loved to joke and laugh which is something we all experienced with her.

She was able to find joy during some very hard times. She took comfort in taking her to church and later in life watching the TV and listening to the radio programs that meant something to her. She also enjoyed singing. Sometimes singing from her hymnal while playing her portable organ at home.

Joyce is survived by her daughters: Jan Revai (Brent) Sue Baker (Coy) Her sons: Mike Goodrich (Jean) Sam Goodrich (Cindy) Bob Goodrich. She is also survived by her 20 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and son-in-law Gary Dugan.

Joyce is preceded in death by her husband Harold, infant son Allan, daughter Patti Dugan, great-grandchild Shawn Dugan and her brother Jack, her sister Carole, and her sister Jo Ann.

The family thanks Dr. Fortuin for the wonderful care he gave our mom over the past several years and to the Magic Valley St Luke's Hospital staff for the compassionate care expressed towards Joyce during her last moments on earth. We believe mom is in heaven and at rest now for which we are very grateful.

A verse in the Bible was on one of the last birthday cards she received this past July that reads: For the Lord is good. His unfailing love continues forever, and his faithfulness continues to each generation. Psalm 100 New Living Testament.

Our mom looked up with tears in her eyes as she looked around the room with many of her family there and remarked how good God has been to her. Thank you for your example, Joyce. We love you, mom.

Memorial services will be held at the Rosenau Funeral Home. 2826 Addison Ave E Twin Falls, ID on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. The interment will be in the Hazelton, Idaho Cemetery afterwards.