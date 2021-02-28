Joyce Ann (Baird) Johnson

December 29, 1937 - January 24, 2021

Joyce Ann (Baird) Johnson was born to Ralph and Anna (Adams) Baird on December 29, 1937 on the family farm south of Hazelton, Idaho. She attended Dixon Country School as well as schools in Eden and Hazelton before graduating with honors from Valley High School I 1954 at age 16. She then pursued secretarial studies at Northwest Nazarene College in Nampa, Idaho; she also played the clarinet in the college's marching band. After graduation in 1956, she became a secretary at Cornelly Bean Warehouse in Twin Falls, Idaho. In 1957, Evangelist J. Wesley Johnson came to the Hazelton Assembly of God church where Joyce served as pianist. A romance ensued and the two were wed on July 29th, 1959. Two weeks later they assumed their first pastorate in Shelley, Idaho. Two children were born to this union: Anna Joylean in 1961 and John Mark in 1963. Other assemblies of God pastorates included Hailey, Marsing, Shoshone, Hazelton, Riggins, and Hansen. Joyce usually served as church pianist and was central in Christmas/Easter musical productions; she also loved to wash dishes after church potlucks. Joyce kept a dirt-free house, a weed-free garden, and a balanced checkbook to the penny. She lover her family, flowers, Precious Moments figurines, butterflies, Yahtzee, word-search puzzles, Christian romance novels, ice cream, and chocolate. In her healthy years, she often hosted Easter and Christmas Eve family gatherings besides helping with multiple birthday parties. Her family fondly remembers her meat loaf, jello salad, Christmas mints, Thanksgiving squash, homemade carrot cake, and oatmeal/chocolate chip cookies. On Sunday, January 24, 2021, after a long battle with trigeminal neuralgia and related conditions, Joyce peacefully passed away in her home in Hansen surrounded by family and friends – and went to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ. She was preceded in death by her parents. She will be sorely missed by her sister, Berta Stone of Eden; her husband, Wesley Johnson; her two children, Joy (Kevin) McClain of Hansen and Mark (Kimberly) Johnson of Hazelton; her ten grandchildren, Jessica, John, Kandous, Billy, Scheri, Teresa, James, Abigail, Steven, and Caleb; eleven great-grandchildren; and numerous other terrific relatives and friends. However, if we know Jesus personally, this is not a final "goodbye" but "we'll see you later!" A memorial service is planned for March 7, 2021 at 3 p.m. at the Magic Valley Family Church (A/G), in Hansen with a dinner to follow. A private burial will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to Magic Valley Family Church to help support the church's missionary projects – an area of ministry dear to Joyce's heart.