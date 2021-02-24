Joyce Eva Roland

September 2, 1926 ~ February 22, 2021

Our mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and Aunty Joyce passed onto heaven on February 22, 2021. Joyce Eva Roland was born Joyce Eva Herd on September 9, 1926 to George and Charlotte Herd in Wolverhampton, England.

Mom was a telephone operator in WWII when she met her soulmate, Carl Harold Roland, whom she married in Caldwell, Idaho in 1946. They were married 56 years when Dad passed in 2002.

Mom was a homemaker, helping Dad raise three children on the farm and dairy most of her life but after her children were raised, she went back into the workforce as a secretary for several years until Dad retired in 1980.

Mom loved to sing, play the piano and organ, sew, knit (like a fiend), painting (mostly watercolor) and cooking. She also baked wedding cakes for family and friends throughout the Magic Valley area. Dad, being a Mason, introduced Mom to Eastern Star and that truly became her life passion. She worked through the order becoming Worthy Grand Matron of Idaho in 1994 - 1995. She traveled all over the United States for several years representing Eastern Star.

Mom is survived by her two children, Cynthia (Bob Kaes) Roland of Buhl, Idaho; and Michael (Anna) Roland of Jerome, Idaho; four grandsons, Shawn (Angie) Roland, Kelly (Edith Barandica) Roland, all of Twin Falls, Idaho; David (Janelle) Roland of Buhl, Idaho; and Justin (Michelle Moya) Roland of Anchorage, Alaska; two step grandchildren, Rob (Luann) Kaes of Buhl; Idaho; and Amy (Tim) Mingo of Twin Falls, Idaho; six great grandchildren, Emma; Levi, Ethan, Ely, Evy; and Ariana; six step grandchildren, Braydon, Morgan, Desiree, Luke, Amya, Gracie and Lily; along with fifteen nieces and nephews.

Mom was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; son, Brian Douglas Roland; step granddaughter, Molly Kaes; and step great grandson, Jake Kaes.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Joyce's memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.