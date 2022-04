Juan Esparza Dominguez

TWIN FALLS - Juan Esparza Dominguez 43, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 in Twin Falls. Funeral service will be held on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. with Visitation starting at 12:00 P.M. until time of service. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park, Twin Falls, Idaho.