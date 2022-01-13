Menu
Juan Jose F. Mata
1958 - 2022
BORN
1958
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Hansen Mortuary
710 6th
Rupert, ID

Juan Jose F. Mata

June 24, 1958 - January 9, 2022

Juan Jose .F. Mata, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on, January 9, 2022.

Juan is survived by two sons, Juan & Fernando, nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, his mother Guadeloupe, two brothers, Ramon & Canio, and three sisters Lucy, Teresa & Estella. Juan worked hard, loved his family and he was always ready to find a good fishing spot. He also enjoyed good old rock and roll, playing pool, 4x4-ing, and exploring the world while making friends everywhere he went. Juan was full of jokes, even if some were bad. Juan was full of wisdom that he enjoyed sharing and he was one hell of a man that will be missed by many.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, January 16th, at the Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary located at 710 6th Street in Rupert ID 83350.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
16
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Hansen Mortuary
710 6th, Rupert, ID
Hansen Mortuary
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Our heartfelt condolences for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers for the entire family. He was a wonderful person!
Pete & Marta A. Hernandez
Friend
January 18, 2022
Our condolences to the family from your family in Texas.
Irma noriega campos
Family
January 14, 2022
