Juan Jose Ochoa

January 21, 1959 - January 3, 2022

Juan Jose Ochoa (Johnny) a 62-year-old resident of San Bernito, Texas, who formally resided in Rupert / Burley Idaho, was born January 21, 1959, in Austin, Texas to Octaviano and Angelica Ochoa. He attended schools in Minidoka County. He later served in the Army where he was promoted to Sergeant. He then moved to Texas where he met and married his wife Sandra Fernandez on July 15, 2000. He became a member of Jehovah's Witness in 1988. He enjoyed preaching God's word and remained faithful until his death on January 3, 2022. He enjoyed dancing and listening to all genres of music, especially Elvis. He also showed his sisters how to dance Tejano music. He enjoyed walking his dog, "Tiny."

He is survived by his loving wife Sandra F. Ochoa of 21 years and his son, Aaron of 20 years. Juan's siblings; one brother Octaviaon Ochoa Jr. of Houston, Texas, and six sisters, all of Burley, Idaho; Gicela Moreno, Angie Ochoa, Diana Ochoa, Carmen Leon (Benjamin), Maria Ochoa, Miroslava Sanchez (Gilbert). His family included 23 nieces and nephews and 39 great-nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents Octaviano and Angelica Ochoa and nephew Adrien Kahlin in Idaho.