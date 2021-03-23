Judith Elaine Buscher

February 18, 1946 - March 22, 2021

Judith Elaine Buscher passed away peacefully on the morning of March 22, 2021 with her husband Glenn and her sons Tim & Mike by her side. While Judy battled several health issues over the years, we were blessed to be able to enjoy her remaining time with us. We are comforted by the knowledge that she is now fully in the presence of the Lord.

Judy was born February 18, 1946 to her beloved mother Dorothy Proctor in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was raised in the Magic Valley where she attended the precursor to Immanuel Lutheran School through the 8th grade. She then graduated from Hansen High School where she met her high school sweetheart Glenn W. Buscher. She and Glenn married at Redeemer Lutheran Church on April 30, 1965. After 75 years of life, nearly 56 years of marriage, 54 years of motherhood and 21 years as the greatest grandma ever, Judy leaves a very empty space in our lives. She was an amazing person that we were all blessed to know.

She is survived by her husband, Glenn Buscher; her two sons, Timothy (Melissa), and Michael (Kathleen); and two grandchildren, Jacob (Kaitlyn) and Megan. Following Judy's wishes no services will be held.