Judith J. Kluender

October 27, 1946 - June 6, 2021

Judith (Judi) Joanne Kluender, age 74, of Spooner, Wisconsin passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at her home.

Judi Hartley was born October 27, 1946, the adopted daughter of George and Marguerite Hartley of Twin Falls, Idaho. She was adopted as an infant and raised in Twin Falls, graduating from high school there in 1965. On May 2, 1968, Judy was joined in marriage in Twin Falls to Steven (Steve) E. Kluender of Jerome, Idaho. Steve was a highly skilled and classified combat photo-interpreter in the Navy and served on the Air Wing staff (Air Wing 19) aboard the USS Oriskany (CV-34) on a combat cruise to Vietnam from 1969-1970. Judi joined Steve when he was transferred to duty with the Commander, Naval Air Forces Pacific (COMNAVAIRPAC) at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. After Steve's time in the Navy, he obtained a B.S. degree in Geology and they subsequently lived in Idaho, California, and Texas and finally settled in Morrison, Colorado. Judi worked as a teacher's aide in Morrison and then went to work for a fabric store in Colorado Springs. In 1997, Judi and Steve moved to Sammamish, Washington in the Seattle/Tacoma area where she worked for Issaquah Sewing and Vacuum for 21 years. She was an extremely skilled seamstress and sewer and taught that avocation to hundreds. Steven passed away in 2013 and in 2018 Judi moved to Spooner, Wisconsin to be closer to her daughter Tiffany, son-in-law Troy Johnson, and her grandchildren. Judi enjoyed sewing, quilting, and doing embroidery. She loved being with her grandchildren and being at the lake next to her home.

Judy is survived by her daughter, Tiffany Kluender Johnson of Spooner, Wisconsin; four grandchildren, Taylor, Travis, Tabitha, and Tanner, and one brother Daniel (Dan) Hartley (also adopted) of Syracuse, Utah. She searched and found her birth family and has two half-sisters Gloria Nichols of Ocala, Florida, and Sundae Dawn Hughes of Ennis, Texas. She has a score of nieces and nephews who adored her.

She was preceded in death by her adoptive parents George and Marguerite Hartley, her husband Steve, her birth mother Wilma Josephine (Clark) Byington, and half-brother Ivan Gene Pope.

A private memorial service will be held for Judi.

