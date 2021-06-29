Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Magic Valley Times-News
Magic Valley Times-News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Julia Diane "Judy" Turpin
FUNERAL HOME
Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory
1343 S Lincoln Ave
Jerome, ID

Julia Diane "Judy" Turpin

July 13, 1943 ~ June 25, 2021

Julia Diane "Judy" Kehrer Turpin, 77, of Jerome passed away June 25, 2021 at St. Luke's Hospital, Boise. She was born July 13, 1943 at St. Valentine's Hospital, Wendell, Idaho, to Robert and Roberta Kehrer, the youngest child, and only girl, joining brothers, Robert, David, and Jack; all surviving her. The family lived on their homestead in a small rock house. Judy started her education at Pleasant Plains grade school and graduated from Jerome High School.

Judy married Mark Simmons and raised Mark's children, Cheryl Lloyd, Clifford Simmons, Greg Simmons, and Karrie Lewman. Judy and Mark also brought two daughters to this union, Julia Pacheco and Roberta Spangler.

Judy later married the love of her life, Ray Turpin. Ray was serving our country and was stationed in Germany and Texas, retiring to Jerome. Judy welcomed Ray's children as her own, Raynell McGuire, JuLynn Dillard, Loren R. Turpin, Jr., and Rosella Turpin.

Judy worked many jobs, but the one she liked the best was raising her children and loving her grandchildren. She was active in the Good Sam's Club, Moose Lodge, and the American Legion Auxiliary. She was also an avid bowler.

A Celebration of Judy's Life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Judy's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Jun. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Farnsworth Mortuary
1343 S. Lincoln, Jerome, ID
Funeral services provided by:
Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Such an amazing woman who will b missed by so many. Our hearts and condolences go out to all her family and friends. May she rest easy
Chet & Julie Stone
June 29, 2021
Such an amazing woman, who will b missed by so many. May she rest easy. Our condolences to her family and friends she loved dear.
Chet & Julie Stone
Friend
June 29, 2021
Such a fine lady and good friend...fly high Judy!
Gib Belasquez
Friend
June 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results