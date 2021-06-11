June Ann Henstock Allard

September 1, 1935 - May 26, 2021

June Allard passed into the presence of the Lord on May 26, 2021, in Louisville, Kentucky. She was born in Twin Falls, Idaho on September 1, 1935, to Elwood "Dude" and Emma Henstock. June grew up in nearby Hollister, helping her parents at their Texaco service station and general store. She attended college first at the College of Idaho and then at the University of Denver where she earned a BSN degree.

After college, June joined the United States Navy and served in the nursing corps from 1956 to 1965. She was stationed in several locations along the East Coast, including Virginia Beach, Charleston South Carolina, and Guantanamo Bay. While in Charleston, she met Frank Allard, also a Navy officer. They married in 1965 and two years later their daughter Elizabeth was born. They lived in South Carolina and Connecticut, following Frank's career, until he retired. After his retirement, they moved to Idaho.

For nearly 35 years, June and her family lived south of Twin Falls on a small farm. She, with help from Frank and Liz, transformed six acres from the desert into a garden. Her love of gardening was evident in the orchard, grapevines, roses, and many other flowers and vegetables that flourished in her care. June was also an excellent seamstress and tailor who made clothing for herself and Liz. Later in life, June learned to quilt and found a new medium through which to express herself.

June was an active Episcopalian and served her church family faithfully in Connecticut and Idaho. She was a member of the altar guild and was treasurer at The Episcopal Church of the Ascension in Twin Falls for nearly 17 years. She also contributed quilts to raise funds for community service and church projects.

After Frank's passing, June moved to Kentucky so that she could be closer to Liz. She lived in her own home until she needed more care than Liz could provide. She then received memory care for vascular dementia for nearly a decade and Liz is thankful for the wonderful care that June received.

Throughout her life, June loved music and could usually be heard singing as she went about her day. Even in her final days, she sang along with Liz during their visits.

June is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth (Samuel), and by two nieces, Teri (Allison) and Jan (Mike). She is preceded in death by her husband Frank, her parents, her sister Nancy and her brother John (Ilona).

A memorial service will be held at Southeast Christian Church in La Grange, Kentucky on Monday, June 14, at 5:30 p.m. All are welcome. Memorial