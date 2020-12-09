June H. Casper

June 7, 1924 ~ December 6, 2020

Selfless mother, loyal friend, and dedicated teacher June H. Casper passed away in the early hours of December 6, 2020, in Caldwell. Her resilience and work ethic were remarkable and, despite her reserved and polite demeanor, she was incredibly tough.

Born June 7, 1924, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to John Robert and Vada Lee Wood Hamilton, she and her older brother Jack were raised on the family farm north of town. After graduating from Ucon High School in 1942, the next week she enrolled in an accelerated teacher training program at Albion State Normal School and graduated in August 1943. Thus began a career that would span decades and never really end-she was tutoring in her daughters' classrooms in Twin Falls until sidelined by a broken hip in 2019 at the age of 94. Her first teaching position was a classroom in Hamer with grades 4-6, but after her father passed away in spring 1944 and her brother had been drafted, she returned home to run the farm. With the help of neighbors, she planted, tended, and harvested the crops. She did all of the irrigating and became an expert in setting canvas dams-though she never liked it.

June began teaching in Idaho Falls in 1944, where she taught math to elementary students. On May 19, 1946, she married George Ellis Casper of Lewisville, who was handsome, fun, and kept life lively. They loved to dance, especially to Glenn Miller's "In the Mood." They also spent time over many years in Clark County with Ellis' "other family," the Frederiksen clan. He passed away on March 5, 1978, which created a void that was never filled but, characteristically, she persevered and was determined to make the best of the hand she was dealt.

After children arrived, June became a substitute teacher and devoted her efforts to kid activities, serving actively in PTA, Girl Scouts and 4-H. During this time she took night classes to further her education and graduated from Idaho State University with her bachelor's degree. She returned to full-time teaching first at O.E. Bell and later at Eagle Rock Jr. High where she taught math till her retirement in 1989. Never unproductive, she then worked for 7 years part-time in a Hallmark shop where she liked visiting with customers.

June moved to Twin Falls in 1998 to be closer to family and for years diligently attended grandkids' activities. She developed new friendships and enjoyed her home in the Magic Valley.

Survivors include her children Juneal Kerrick (David) of Caldwell and children Pete, Beth (Mark), George (Kelly), and Katherine; Mauna Eller (Rocky) of Twin Falls and sons Sam and Ryan (Natalie); Raelene Hohnhorst of Twin Falls and children Jennifer (Dan), Rachel (Erik), and John; George Casper (Shari) of Pocatello and sons Johnathan, George, and Greg; plus 10 great grandchildren. Also surviving are nieces Lori (Kent) Thacker and Jeanette (Terrell) Hansen, and nephew John Hamilton, all of Idaho Falls, and special cousin Bonnie Hatch of Utah.

Besides her husband Ellis, she was preceded in death by her parents; her brother and his wife, Jack and Lela Hamilton and niece Jana Walker; her son-in-law John C. Hohnhorst; her mother-and-father-in-law Joseph (Dode) and Gertie Casper; and brother-and-sister-in-law Myron and Lenore Casper.

Special thanks to Dr. Lisa Burgett and Dr. Alan Olmstead, whom June considered friends; hairdresser Kathy Pierce; neighbors Terry and Kathy Salisbury and Viola Roberts; Twin Falls baseball and teaching friends and Bunko group; and caregivers Carrie, Jo, Hayley, Luci, and granddaughter Jennifer.

A viewing will be held Friday, December 11th, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Dakan Funeral Chapel in Caldwell, followed by a graveside service Saturday, December 12th, at 1:00 p.m. at the Lewisville, Idaho cemetery. A celebration of life will be arranged in Twin Falls later, when it is safer to gather. To honor June's memory and her love for teaching, contributions may be made to the Twin Falls Education Foundation (for Morningside School), P.O. Box 1182, Twin Falls, ID 83301-1182, or to a favorite charity. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.dakanfuneralchapel.com.