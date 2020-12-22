Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Magic Valley Times-News
Magic Valley Times-News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
June "Colleen" Howe
1947 - 2020
BORN
1947
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Rosenau Funeral Home & Crematory
2826 Addison Avenue East
Twin Falls, ID

June "Colleen" Howe

September 26, 1947 ~ December 19, 2020

On September 26, 1947 in Idaho Falls, Idaho William J. Murdock and June M. Murdock welcomed their only child, June "Colleen" Howe. She was a fun-loving child that loved to learn. Her family moved to Twin Falls in 1953 where Colleen started first grade at Lincoln Elementary. Later at Twin Falls High School, she met the love of her life walking down the halls. She and Terril married January 8, 1966 in Twin Falls, Idaho. They created a great life together having four children: Terry (Shawna), Stacey (Jackie), Mandy (Wes), and Ryan (Krystal).

She is survived by her husband, her children, eight grandchildren: Saith, Shelby, Destinee, Baylee, Gentri, Preston, Hadley, and Halle, and five great grandchildren. Colleen worked various jobs, but her greatest joy was the 23 years she spent teaching. She retired in 2013 from the Twin Falls School District. She will be missed by students, colleagues, and countless family members.

Colleen will be remembered at her graveside service Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park at noon. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Dec. 22, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Sunset Memorial Park
ID
Funeral services provided by:
Rosenau Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Rosenau Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
My son Loyd was in Coleen's second grade class. She was always understanding of his learning difficulties. She was one of Loyd's favorite teachers. She also let me spend some time in her class during my teacher training days. We loved her. Bless you as you remember this lovely lady.
Bessie Davis
December 25, 2020
I worked with Colleen at Harrison Elementary for 13 years. She was a wonderful teacher and well-loved by students and staff. She helped make Harrison a safe and loving place for children. I´m so sorry to hear that she will miss out on seeing her grandchildren grow older. She always talked fondly of her family and treasured the time spent with you all. You will miss her greatly, but she lives on in your hearts and memories. Hugs to you all. Anne
Anne Jensen
December 23, 2020
I taught with Colleen at Harrison School for 21 years. We taught 4th grade together ,sharing ideas. I miss Ryan and Mandy, both of whom I had. I hope and pray that your memories are happy.
peggy smith
December 22, 2020
Our love and prayers at your time of lost of a love one. God Bless you all. Don and Unalee Howe
Don & Unalee Howe
December 22, 2020
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results