June "Colleen" Howe

September 26, 1947 ~ December 19, 2020

On September 26, 1947 in Idaho Falls, Idaho William J. Murdock and June M. Murdock welcomed their only child, June "Colleen" Howe. She was a fun-loving child that loved to learn. Her family moved to Twin Falls in 1953 where Colleen started first grade at Lincoln Elementary. Later at Twin Falls High School, she met the love of her life walking down the halls. She and Terril married January 8, 1966 in Twin Falls, Idaho. They created a great life together having four children: Terry (Shawna), Stacey (Jackie), Mandy (Wes), and Ryan (Krystal).

She is survived by her husband, her children, eight grandchildren: Saith, Shelby, Destinee, Baylee, Gentri, Preston, Hadley, and Halle, and five great grandchildren. Colleen worked various jobs, but her greatest joy was the 23 years she spent teaching. She retired in 2013 from the Twin Falls School District. She will be missed by students, colleagues, and countless family members.

Colleen will be remembered at her graveside service Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park at noon. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.