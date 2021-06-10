June Utz, 71, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at the North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.
Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Jun. 10, 2021.
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
June 15, 2021
Kerry, Aaron & family and Brian's family, I am so very sorry about June's passing. She was a great gal and friend and will be missed greatly. I'll always treasure the New Year's Eve parties and the games we played. She was one of a kind. My prayers are certainly with your entire family. Love Theresa
June 13, 2021
Kerry, Aaron and family, and Brian´s family . . . Hard to believe such a good friend has left this world but I do know I will see June again. I will miss her until then and I am sure you all will miss her too. She was so close with her family. Loved you all and treasured you Grandkids . . . Dick and Susie Smith
June 12, 2021
Kerry, my heart is aching for you and your family. She was a good friend to me. I will miss her so much! I´m praying for you and your family.
June 11, 2021
Kerry, I am so sorry to hear of June's passing. May your many shared memories give you comfort in the difficult days to come.
June 11, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. June was a special person to me. May God bless you and June in his loving care.