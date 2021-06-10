Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Magic Valley Times-News
Magic Valley Times-News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
June Utz
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel
737 Main Street
Gooding, ID

June Utz, 71, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at the North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Jun. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Viewing
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel
737 Main Street, Gooding, ID
Funeral services provided by:
Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Pedersen Whitehead & Hanby
June 15, 2021
Kerry, Aaron & family and Brian's family, I am so very sorry about June's passing. She was a great gal and friend and will be missed greatly. I'll always treasure the New Year's Eve parties and the games we played. She was one of a kind. My prayers are certainly with your entire family. Love Theresa
Theresa Jeffries Nichols
June 13, 2021
Kerry, Aaron and family, and Brian´s family . . . Hard to believe such a good friend has left this world but I do know I will see June again. I will miss her until then and I am sure you all will miss her too. She was so close with her family. Loved you all and treasured you Grandkids . . . Dick and Susie Smith
Richard and Susan
June 12, 2021
Kerry, my heart is aching for you and your family. She was a good friend to me. I will miss her so much! I´m praying for you and your family. Love, Ralene
Ralene Gregory
Friend
June 11, 2021
Kerry, I am so sorry to hear of June's passing. May your many shared memories give you comfort in the difficult days to come.
Anita Fahrenwald Crafton
Friend
June 11, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. June was a special person to me. May God bless you and June in his loving care.
Candee Jones Hawk
Friend
June 11, 2021
God bless you June.
Richard Ochsner
Friend
June 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results