Justin Jay Aiken

May 15, 1974 - December 27, 2021

Justin Jay Aiken, 47, a recent resident of Weymouth, Massachusetts passed away on December 27, 2021, at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. He was the devoted husband of Jamie D. Eslinger, a love that blossomed in their teenage years and grew throughout their lives.

Born on May 15, 1974, he was the loving son of Jaynane Davis Aiken and the late Jerry Lee Aiken. Justin was born in Omaha, Nebraska. He loved the farm, the woods, and the water. As a boy, his mother often found toads, frogs, snakes, and other critters in his overalls. At age 14, the family moved to Twin Falls, Idaho. Throughout high school, he played soccer and led his team to the state championship. He was a graduate of the University of Evansville in Indiana.

Justin met the love of his life in high school. Though they went their separate ways after college, in 2009 they reconnected over one phone call and were never apart again. Their travels took them from the East Coast to the West Coast and back again. If they were together, the world was right. They officially married in 2017 in a surprise ceremony pulled off at the Davis Family Reunion.

Justin enjoyed a varied and meaningful career, focused on caring for the environment and people. He worked in nature conservancy, including time on Martha's Vineyard with the Trustees of Reservations. Justin's compassion shined as he managed assisted living facilities in Oregon. Most recently he felt fortunate to work with his beloved New England Patriots as a staff member with The Kraft Group. This put a smile on his face every day as he'd been a Patriots fan since he was twelve years old and felt privileged to serve his favorite team.

Justin lived every day with passion including his love for the New England Patriots, Star Wars, his dogs, travel, his family, and mostly his wife. He had the ability to quote a movie line for every occasion and knew the lyrics to songs that no one else could recall. Justin loved live music and always had an upcoming performance to look forward to. He was a lifelong member of the Ten Club and was proud to attend over 100 Pearl Jam and Eddie Vedder concerts.

He will be forever missed by his wife, Jamie Eslinger of Weymouth, along with their dog, Brady, his mother, Jaynane of Mount Vernon, WA, his sister, Jill Aiken Pickering and her husband Danny, his cherished nieces, Norah Ruth and Elise Beryl Pickering, all of Mount Vernon, WA, and many aunts, uncles and cousins of the beloved Davis family. He was preceded in death by his father Jerry and both maternal and paternal grandparents.

Justin was a great friend that everyone could always count on, from childhood to adulthood, no matter where in the world he lived. He spent countless hours calling his family members on the phone to connect with those he cared for most and was famous for his big, bear hugs.

Justin often said he lived by this motto: "Every day I want to do three things:

1. Make somebody laugh.

2. Do something for someone else.

3. Improve myself and get just a little bit better."

One of his favorite lines from one of his favorite movies says it all. Justin, we know you will "Fly Casual" into this next adventure.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Davis Family Reunion this summer.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Vitalogy Foundation: (https://pearljam.com/vitalogy/get-involved).

For his online guestbook and photo tribute, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.