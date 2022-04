Juvanne Elizabeth Martin

NAMPA - A casual memorial for Juvanne Elizabeth Martin of Nampa, Idaho will be held Saturday, July 17th from 2 - 4 p.m. at the Riverside Hotel, Aspen Room, 2900 W Chinden Blvd, Garden City, Idaho. In lieu of flowers, please give a donation to a charity of your choice in Juvanne's name.