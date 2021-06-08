Menu
Karlene Burks
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory
1343 S Lincoln Ave
Jerome, ID

Karlene (Halverson) Burks

April 29, 1948 - June 5, 2021

Karlene (Halverson) Burks, 73, of Jerome passed away June 5, 2021. She was born April 29, 1948, in Wendell, Idaho to John N. Halverson and Adair Newcomb Halverson.

Karlene graduated from Jerome High School. She married Ronald W. Burks on June 22, 1976, in her mom's backyard in Jerome. She worked as a CNA at St. Benedict's Hospital and attended Calvary Episcopal Church.

Karlene was an avid Boise State Bronco fan and cheered for the Atlanta Braves. She loved dolphins and cats.

Karlene was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Leah Fay Parra. She is survived by her husband, Ronnie W. Burks; sister, Linda Morrey; nieces, Dianne Alves and Haley Craig Serrano; and nephews, Jim Morrey, Matt Craig, and Tim Craig.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at the Jerome Cemetery, Jerome, Idaho.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Karlene's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Jun. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
9
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Jerome Cemetery
701 West I, Jerome, ID
Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory
We grew up on the same street as Karlene and our parents were friends. When we were kids the Halverson Brothers construction did a lot of work on our dad's ranch in Mackay and we spent a fun summer riding horses and playing with Karlene. In later years Randy's wife was a RN at St. Benedicts and worked with Karlene who was a CNA. She was always the same, happy and friendly. God Bless You, Karlene.
Randy Hudspeth and Susan Hudspeth Mikesell
Friend
June 9, 2021
