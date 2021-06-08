Karlene (Halverson) Burks

April 29, 1948 - June 5, 2021

Karlene (Halverson) Burks, 73, of Jerome passed away June 5, 2021. She was born April 29, 1948, in Wendell, Idaho to John N. Halverson and Adair Newcomb Halverson.

Karlene graduated from Jerome High School. She married Ronald W. Burks on June 22, 1976, in her mom's backyard in Jerome. She worked as a CNA at St. Benedict's Hospital and attended Calvary Episcopal Church.

Karlene was an avid Boise State Bronco fan and cheered for the Atlanta Braves. She loved dolphins and cats.

Karlene was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Leah Fay Parra. She is survived by her husband, Ronnie W. Burks; sister, Linda Morrey; nieces, Dianne Alves and Haley Craig Serrano; and nephews, Jim Morrey, Matt Craig, and Tim Craig.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at the Jerome Cemetery, Jerome, Idaho.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Karlene's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.