To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
3 Entries
I just heard of Kathy's passing. My heart is broken. I have known Kathy for many years and truly valued her friendship and will miss her deeply. I had just spent a few hours with her at her place picking Apple's, looking at all her beautiful flowers and ended up in the pasture with the horses. My beautiful last memories.,love you Kathy, rip, you are home.
Sherry Miller
October 8, 2021
So sad to hear of Kathy´s passing. I worked with Kathy at patient financial services (st.Luke´s) I think I owe a few of my extra pounds to her!! She was always bringing her amazing baked goods to share. And the apples from her tree were some of the best I ever tasted. Kathy was so warm and friendly to everyone. I know she will be greatly missed by all, especially those sweet grand kiddos of hers. Rest In Peace sweet angel.
Mandi Rucker
Work
October 7, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.