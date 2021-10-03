So sad to hear of Kathy´s passing. I worked with Kathy at patient financial services (st.Luke´s) I think I owe a few of my extra pounds to her!! She was always bringing her amazing baked goods to share. And the apples from her tree were some of the best I ever tasted. Kathy was so warm and friendly to everyone. I know she will be greatly missed by all, especially those sweet grand kiddos of hers. Rest In Peace sweet angel.

Mandi Rucker Work October 7, 2021