Katherine Ruth Shank

November 9, 1944 - September 30, 2021

Katherine Ruth Shank (Kathy, Mom, Nana, Grandma Kathy), passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 30, 2021, in Twin Falls Idaho at the age of 76. Kathy was born in Los Angeles California on November 9th, 1944, to George Grant and Beryl E. Pyle. Kathy graduated from Sweet Home High School, Oregon in 1962. She then attended Oregon State University from 1962 to 1963. Kathy married Eddie Leroy Shank in May of 1963 and they had two children Perry Eldon Shank and Tami Jo Shank (Van Ackern).

Ed and Kathy lived in both Brownsville and Sweet Home Oregon until 1977 when they moved to Filer Idaho to start farming and enjoying the country life. Ed and Kathy later divorced in 1993.

Kathy worked at Asgrow Research Company (now Seminis Inc.) for over 20 years. She worked in the front office keeping everything running smoothly. Kathy decided to leave Seminis to take care of her mother until her mother passed in 2002. She returned to work at Magic Valley Regional Medical Center (now St. Luke's) processing accounts payable. After retiring from St. Luke's in November of 2019, she worked at the Twin Falls Senior Center until the time of her death.

Kathy loved her grandchildren as they were the light of her life. She embraced all their activities from concerts, rodeos, Lego League, volleyball, basketball, softball, football games, and everything in between. She spoiled her grandkids with loads of sugar and gifts. They had many adventures with the understanding, "What happens at Grandmas, stays at Grandmas".

The family also was very important to Kathy. She was very interested and knowledgeable of her family tree and ancestry. Kathy enjoyed gardening and taking care of her many varieties of flowers and fruit trees. She could be found late summer nights on her riding lawn mower mowing after dark with the headlights on. Kathy loved horses from a young age and always wanted them around. She said she loved the smell of their breath especially after they enjoyed one of her sweet apples. She seemed to always be the recipient of homeless cats and was teased that she was one cat shy of being the "Crazy Cat Lady".

Kathy was skilled at sewing and quilting. She made everything from her daughter's wedding dress to most recently sewing masks. She also enjoyed baking and taking meals to family, friends, and anyone in need. She will be missed for her weekly banana bread deliveries and amazing 5lb. apple pies.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Beryl E. Pyle; stepfather, Vernon Pyle; father, George Grant; sister, Jan Barthel.

Kathy is survived by her two children, son, Perry & Krista Shank, and daughter, Tami Jo & Gary Van Ackern; five grandchildren, McKynlee, Brydan, Jentri, Brooklyn, and Adalynn, and many extended grandchildren. Kathy also leaves behind many, many friends that adored her and helped her out whenever the need arose.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Twin Falls Senior Center at 530 Shoshone St W, Twin Falls, ID 83301.

The family would like to express a special thank you to the first responders for their valiant efforts in trying to revive our Grandma Kathy.

There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. Monday, October 11, 2021, at Twin Falls Reformed Church 1631 Grandview Dr. N. in Twin Falls. Condolences may be left at www.whitereynoldschapel.com.