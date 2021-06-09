Kathryn Carol Pearson

July 7, 1929 - June 6, 2021

Kathryn Carol (Kate) Pearson, our sweet mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, friend, and neighbor, went to heaven to be with her loving husband Bill on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Serenity Transitional Care in Twin Falls, Idaho.

She was born on July 7, 1929, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Alva and Bonnie Alexander. She graduated high school in Mount Mariah, Missouri. After graduation, she moved to Idaho to marry her high school sweetheart. Bill and Kate were married in Elko, Nevada on May 28, 1947. They resided in Hansen, Idaho for the next twenty-five years. Kate eventually moved to Twin Falls, where she lived until her passing.

Kate was preceded in death by her loving husband Bill Pearson, brothers Raymond Alexander and Dwight Alexander, sister Mary Morgan, daughters Janet and Charlene, parents Alva and Bonnie Alexander, father and mother-in-law Oscar and Ruth Pearson, son-in-law Edward Coats, and grandson Zenon Anderson.

She is survived by her brothers Arward Alexander, James Alexander, and Mike Alexander, sisters-in-law Jenny Stanger and Julia Harris, brother-in-law Larry Morgan, son Lynn (Ticia) Pearson, daughters Diana Holland, Bonnie Coats, and Ramona Anderson, her grandchildren Jason, Lisa, Angela, Tamra, Mat, Brandy, Brooke, Keri, Andy, and Erica, fifteen great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Kate was a hard-working, game-loving person. She worked on the farm with Bill for many years and then went on to work at Kellwood in Twin Falls, Daws IGA in Hansen, and finally Waremart (Winco) in Twin Falls. She loved to play any kind of game, and according to her grandchildren, who called her "Sticky Fingers," she made up her own rules as she played. Bill always said Kate made the best-fried chicken. She was a great cook and was always at the sewing machine. She loved watching her kids and grandkids play sports and was always heard cheering everyone on or sending banana bread on the bus rides.

Kate's family would like to thank the staff and nurses at Serenity Transitional Care for their wonderful care of "Miss Kate."

The funeral service will be held at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls, Idaho on Monday, June 14th at 2:00 p.m. A viewing will be on Sunday, June 13th from 6:00-8:00 p.m. The final internment will be at Sunset Memorial Park. The funeral service will be live-streamed and can be accessed at rosenaufuneralhome.com.