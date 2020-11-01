Kay Arlene Winn

September 23, 1939 - October 25, 2020

BURLEY – Kay Arlene Marsden Winn, age 81, a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, returned to her Heavenly Father on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah, after complications with COVID-19.

Kay was born September 23, 1939, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Howard "Shorty" Caladine and Cora Jane (Covington) Marsden. When Kay was a young girl the family moved to Burley; here she attended Miller Elementary and Burley Jr. High. She always bragged that her class of 1957 was the first class to complete a full year of being a senior at the then, "New Burley High School."

After graduation, she decided to become a beautician. She enrolled at beauty college in Boise. Her parents dropped her off for school and she almost beat them home. Kay decided she did not like being away from them. Her dad packed her up and took her back to Boise, but she found a way to get back to Burley every weekend.

One evening Kay was in Twin Falls with friends when she met a "hot" guy from Paul. Larry Winn became the love of her life and they were married October 21, 1960, and were later sealed on their wedding anniversary in 1982 in the Ogden Utah Temple with her family for time and all eternity.

Larry and Kay were inseparable throughout their 54 years of marriage. In the early years they loved to go to Y-Dell Bowl. They bowled on teams with their close friends. They also loved to dance, play cards, snow ski and spent many nights on the Snake River.

They adopted two children, Randy Lee, and Cynthia Kay. Kay was overjoyed to finally be a mother. She loved her children more than anything. She was very protective and always instilled in her kids hard work and good character. Kay was famous for never letting her kids get dirty. Randy and Cyndy were asked often by other kids about being adopted and they would reply that they had the best parents ever and would never want anyone different.

Kay loved to do hair. She loved interacting with her many friends while making their hair look amazing. It was a great occupation for her. She worked in the salon until Randy was born and then she wanted to be a stay-at-home mom. Kay stayed home until Cyndy entered the 4th grade. At this time, she went to work at Southwest Elementary School as an aide and then later the Jr. High. Kay loved working with the students. She formed long-lasting friendships with many of her fellow teachers.

In 1978, Larry and Kay built and opened Tires West in Burley. In 1987, the store joined with Les Schwab Tires. Kay spent many years supporting Larry in this business. After retiring from the school district, she went to work at the shop with her family.

Kay loved to go on family vacations. Larry and Kay bought a camper and then later a motor home. She looked forward to weekends when she could take her family to the mountains or national parks. The family went to Disneyland seven times before Randy was in first grade.

In 1991, Broc Colby was born and she had her first taste of what being a grandma meant. She loved Broc like a son. Broc went on more trips with Grandma then can be counted. She enjoyed helping him with Scouting and was not quite sure that she did not graduate again instead of him. He was incredibly special in her life.

When Larry and Kay retired, they took many trips in their motor home to the east coast with close friends. In 2010, they bought a winter home in Gilbert, Ariz., and absolutely loved when family and friends would visit them. Kay had many special and close friends. She always had her home open to anyone. Kay was able to build her dream home shortly after Larry's passing. What a beautiful, warm welcome place to spend time with her. She was an amazing person and will be sorely missed. This world became a little less special when Kay passed on.

Kay is survived by her son, Randy (Amy) Winn; her daughter, Cyndy (Stirling) Teeter; 13 grandchildren, Broc (Margi), Hagen, Hailey, Emma, Rylynn, Ridge (Stormie), Ian, Thane (Alysha), Whitney, and Johnathon; seven great-grandchildren, Zyker, Baylor, Baker, Archer, Sage, Elijah, and Raelynn; as well as many cousins, nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her sweetheart, Larry; her parents, Howard and Cora; her in-laws, Ted and Edna; and her siblings, Donna, Betty, Lois, Beverly, Veloy and Dee.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Burley Stake Center, located at 2050 Normal Ave., in Burley, with Bishop Gregory A. Hepworth officiating. Burial will be in Paul Cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Friends and family are also welcome Saturday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m. at the stake center prior to the funeral.

We will love you forever Mom!!! You will always be in our hearts!!!

For those unable to attend, a live webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks will be required at both the viewing and funeral service. We express our sincere appreciation for your understanding of this request.