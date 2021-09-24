Kaye Dean Harrison

December 16, 1961 - September 21, 2021

Kaye Dean Harrison passed away unexpectedly on September 21, 2021 at his parents' home in Burley, Idaho. A heart so full of love finally tired out.

Kaye was born of goodly parents, Rollo and Gladys Harrison, on December 16, 1961. He was the first of six children. David (Nina) Harrison of Caldwell, Idaho, Lauril (Bill)Ward of Pocatello, Idaho, Kriston (David) Mathews of Washington City, Utah, Carol (Lafe) Smith of Provo, Utah and Steven Harrison (deceased).

Kaye was taught at a young age the importance of work and service. As a young boy and youth he delivered newspapers, mowed lawns, and bagged groceries to save money to serve his mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He loved the BSA Scouting Program. He was an Eagle Scout and loved Wood Badge Training. He served in leadership with the young men in Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts. He has always been "ever ready" and lived the Boy Scout Oath.

Kaye graduated from Burley High School in 1980. He was called to serve a full time mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Minneapolis, Minnesota. To his dying day, he shared with all who would listen his testimony and witness of Jesus Christ and The love that our Savior has for each of us individually. That Our Father in Heaven has a plan for each of us and to come to Him in prayer and he is there waiting to listen and bless and comfort us. He also bore witness of The Holy Ghost and His presence in his life.

Kaye attended Ricks College and received his Associates Degree. This is where he met his Eternal Companion, Mary, who he called "His Angel". They were sealed for Time and all Eternity in The Jordan River Temple. Kaye and Mary loved each other unconditionally for 37 years together on Earth. They have been blessed with six children, Alexie (Anthony) Fry of Burley, Elizabeth (Scott) Hale of Weiser, Ruth (Robert) Kent of Acequia, Kayleb (Tiffany) Harrison of Heyburn, Aaron (Avery) Harrison of Burley, and Jacob Harrison of Heyburn.

Kaye attended ISU and and earned a degree in Pharmacy in 1989. Kaye worked in Idaho as a Pharmacist serving his customers who he loved and cared for in Burley, Twin Falls, Meridian, Kimberly, Weiser and Parma through out the years.

Kaye's 14 grandchildren gave him immense joy! He savored every minute with them. Anna, Thomas, Elijah, Cynthia, Lizabeth, Landon, Esther, Abram, Liam, Andrew, Rose, Micah, Eve and Phebe. Your fun "Grandpa No Legs" loves you and will be watching over you.

Kaye had Type 1 diabetes since he was eight years old. This created a lot of obstacles in his daily life. It effected his eye sight, but he didn't let it hold him back. He continued to finish his Pharmacy degree. He fought to keep his foot and lost his leg, and then the other leg a few years later. When his kidneys began to fail, He and his wife moved to Burley to be closer to have more family support.

Kaye is our family's hero and great example of faith, courage, strength, and having a sense of humor in every day life. His legacy will live on for generations. He taught gospel principals in action.

Kaye's brother, Steven, and father, Rollo, preceded him in death. What a joyful reunion they had with other family members together.

The Harrison Family would like to thank the special friends and family who have helped him get to his doctor appointments throughout the years as Mary was at work. He cherished the special visits and love you shared with him.

We would also like to thank those who responded to the 911 call and worked tirelessly to try and get Kaye's, precious heart to beat again.

Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m., Friday, October 1, 2021 at the Burley 7th Ward Chapel, 2200 Oakley Ave. Gathering for family and friends will be from 11:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at the church prior to the funeral. Services will conclude with the burial in the Heyburn Riverside Cemetery under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert. A live webcast of the Funeral Service will be available and maintained at the following link: https:/youtu.beGxRyS-hkhc