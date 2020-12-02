Keith D. Cunningham

March 10, 1931 ~ November 30, 2020

Keith Dean Cunningham, beloved husband, father, died November 30, 2020 in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Born in View Idaho, March 10, 1931, the son of Cora and Elmer Cunningham, Keith attended school in View until eighth grade, then attended Burley High School, graduating in 1949. He worked in Oakley until becoming a surveyor for highway crews and eventually irrigation canals and dams in California. An avid student on the job, Keith obtained certifications toward becoming a respected surveyor with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Keith served in the U.S. Army as a parachuter and was stationed in North Carolina.

He married Pauline Swinderman, January 29, 1956, becoming a father to her four children; Harold Mehrer, Deborah Mehrer, Kathe Mehrer and Richard "Dickie" Mehrer. They added two more children, Carla and James, to their family. The family spent time together camping, boating and traveling in beautiful California. He is preceded in death by his children Deborah, Dickie and James. His marriage to Pauline was later solemnized in the Twin Falls LDS Temple.

After they moved back to Idaho to retire in 1990, Pauline became ill and Keith faithfully cared for her until her passing on November 6, 2000. Keith was baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as a child. He grew close to many ward members during the loss of family members, especially his wife. He later met Rachel Hale Christensen, and they were married July 16, 2001. The two of them were frequent travelers to Idaho camping areas and national parks. They served as family history consultants and employment specialists for the church. Keith and Rachel were loyal, loving companions until the end.

Keith's gentle, kind nature endeared him to neighbors, coworkers, friends and his entire family. His quiet wisdom, kindness and honesty were hallmarks of his good heart and love of the Lord. He is survived by his wife Rachel, son Harold, daughters Deborah and Carla, 6 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and two step-daughters.

Services will be Thursday, December 3, at the Twin Falls LDS 13th Ward chapel, 2085 South Temple Drive, with viewing at 10am, and funeral at 11. Masks and distancing are required. Burial will be that day at the View Idaho Cemetery at approximately 1:30pm.