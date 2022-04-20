Kellie Jo Smith

May 11, 1960 - April 16, 2022

Kellie Jo Smith, adventurer, and nurse passed away on April 16, 2022, at the age of 61. She is survived by her mother, Patricia Smith; father, Navarre Smith; sister, MarLynn (Jerry) Lamprecht; nephew, Justin (Mariane) Smith; and countless incredible friends and family.

Though she was taken far too soon, her impact can hardly be overstated. After attaining her nursing degree in 1982, Kellie worked at the Twin Falls, Idaho Clinic for a few years before taking her skills on the road. She traveled the far reaches of the country from Maine to Alaska, providing exceptional care and friendship along the way. In 1996, she settled down in Pasco, Washington. Though settled, she never did stay still, continuing to work and build relationships to the very end.

The love she had for people was rivaled only by her love of animals. It was rare to find her without a cat or dog by her side, and she poured her full heart into her animal friends. She fed the neighborhood cats, birds, and squirrels; and doted on her loved one's pets, no matter the species.

Kellie found a lot of pleasure in the show Star Trek, and it is a quote from that show that aptly describes the next adventure for our dearly departed, "Death is a state in which one exists only in the memory of others. Which is why it is not an end." And it is in that state that Kellie Smith will continue to boldly go with all of the wonderful people who carry on her memory and legacy.

If Kellie touched your life and you would like to pay your respects, her service will be held at the Life Tributes Cremation Center in Kennewick, Washington on Saturday, April 23rd at 2:30 p.m.