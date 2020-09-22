Kelly L. Welch

May 9, 1953 ~ September 17, 2020

Kelly L. Welch of Twin Falls backed his final long-haul load into the gates of Heaven on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at the age of 67.

Kelly was born the second of five children to Jay and Barbara Welch on May 9, 1963. He was raised in Castleford. He enjoyed the benefits of growing up in a small town, being on the wrestling team, hunting before school, worked on the family farm, hauled hay, and generally being up to no good. Kelly loved to be around people and could usually be found in the company of his siblings, his cousins, and the people who would become his lifelong friends.

Shortly after graduating from Castleford High School and serving in the Air National Guard, Kelly married Mary Bartlett, settled in Buhl, and had three daughters: Carrie, Tammy, and Lacy. Though Kelly and Mary later divorced, they remained friends.

Kelly's calling in life was truck driving. For Kelly, it was not just a job, it was who he was. Because he logged more miles than anyone could have imagined across the lower 48 states, Canada, and Mexico, Kelly had more driving stories than could fill a library, and he loved to share them with friends and family. After several decades of long haul truck driving for himself and for companies such as All Truck, May Trucking, Randy Rowe Trucking, and Knight Transportation, an injury from an automobile accident brought him closer to home to work for the Hulse family, where he loved driving tractors and taking care of the farms. After trying a few other jobs, he later returned to trucking and continued to drive until retiring.

Kelly loved woodworking, home remodeling, hunting, fishing, and exploring the great outdoors. All of this was better if it could be done with friends or family by his side. He believed that anything was possible if you put your mind to it and taught that philosophy whenever teaching a new skill to his daughters, nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. He loved to see people laugh and smile and was ready at all times with a joke or a comeback. He was always up to something, and his mischievous smile would give it away.

Kelly was preceded in death by his parents, his grandparents, and several close friends.

Kelly is survived by his daughters, Carrie (Frank) Flores and Tammy (Arno) Albritton, both of Twin Falls, and Lacy Welch of Salt Lake City; his siblings, Doug (Diane) Welch of Castleford, Gary (Sharon) Welch, and Nick (Linda) Welch both of Buhl, and Cindy Garza of Wendell; his ten grandchildren, Fabian, Gabby, Naythan, and Austin Flores; Samantha, Tori, Sidney, Josie, and Wyatt Albritton, and Chase Massey; his two great-granddaughters, Aliyah and Mila; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Serenity Healthcare for all of the love and care given to Kelly over the past two years.

Memorial contributions may be made to Shriner's, Meals on Wheels, or a charity of your choice.

Graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at West End Cemetery, Buhl. Potluck to follow at the Rock Creek R.V. Park in Twin Falls. Per Kelly's wishes, please wear a fun shirt or just dress casually.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Rod's memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.