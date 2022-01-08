Kelly George Thomason

July 19, 1934 - January 4, 2022

Kelly George Thomason passed away peacefully at his home in Jerome on January 4, 2022. He was 87 years old.

He was born July 19, 1934, to Dewey and Leona Thomason in Jerome, Idaho, and graduated from Jerome High School before enrolling at the University of Idaho, majoring in business. Kelly served in the Army Reserves while attending U of I. He was drafted into the Army within a month of marrying his soulmate, Sandra Moore in 1956. They had recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.

After leaving the Army he and the family moved to Hill City, Idaho where they ranched and farmed until moving back to Jerome to take over his parent's farm in 1987. While living on the Camas Prairie, Kelly was active as an instructor in the Rifle Club and also a member of the Camas County Search and Rescue.

He was blessed with five children; Steven, Kristine Ruby (Terry) of Gooding, Koreen Sheridan (Paul) of Jackson Wyoming, Martin, and Erin Alvord (Shain) of Salt Lake City, Utah, five grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister (Ella Jean Osborne, Hagerman), and his sons Steven (SIDS) and Martin (ALS).

The family will be holding a private ceremony to celebrate his life. Donations in his name may be made to the ALS foundation.