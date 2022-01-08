Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Magic Valley Times-News
Magic Valley Times-News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kelly George Thomason
1934 - 2022
BORN
1934
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel
2466 Addison Ave East
Twin Falls, ID

Kelly George Thomason

July 19, 1934 - January 4, 2022

Kelly George Thomason passed away peacefully at his home in Jerome on January 4, 2022. He was 87 years old.

He was born July 19, 1934, to Dewey and Leona Thomason in Jerome, Idaho, and graduated from Jerome High School before enrolling at the University of Idaho, majoring in business. Kelly served in the Army Reserves while attending U of I. He was drafted into the Army within a month of marrying his soulmate, Sandra Moore in 1956. They had recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.

After leaving the Army he and the family moved to Hill City, Idaho where they ranched and farmed until moving back to Jerome to take over his parent's farm in 1987. While living on the Camas Prairie, Kelly was active as an instructor in the Rifle Club and also a member of the Camas County Search and Rescue.

He was blessed with five children; Steven, Kristine Ruby (Terry) of Gooding, Koreen Sheridan (Paul) of Jackson Wyoming, Martin, and Erin Alvord (Shain) of Salt Lake City, Utah, five grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister (Ella Jean Osborne, Hagerman), and his sons Steven (SIDS) and Martin (ALS).

The family will be holding a private ceremony to celebrate his life. Donations in his name may be made to the ALS foundation.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Reynolds Funeral Chapel
January 7, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results