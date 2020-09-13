Kenneth Arthur Conner

December 1st, 1951 - September 9th, 2020.

Kenneth Arthur Conner lost his long battle with cancer September 9th 2020. Kenny was born in Wendell Idaho December 1st 1951 to John and Thelma Conner. In 1978 he became a father with the arrival of his daughter Sheri, a few years later his son Ryan was born.

Kenny's favorite pastime was fishing and hunting he loved spending time outdoors. When he wasn't spending time fishing he also enjoyed building things for himself and other people. For the last 18 years he found a second family working for the Wolfe brothers. He enjoyed the work he did and the camaraderie he found with the people he worked with.

Kenny is survived by his mother Thelma, brother Keith, daughter Sheri, son Ryan, grandsons James, Matthew and Tyler. His nephew's John, Chad, Chris and niece Danielle. Proceed in death by his father John and his sister Karen.