Kenneth E. Freeborn

November 13, 1941 - June 17, 2021

Kenneth E. Freeborn, 78, passed away of natural causes on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at his home in Twin Falls, Idaho. Ken was born November 13, 1941, in Freedom, California, to Andrew and Alice Freeborn. He was raised and went to school in Watsonville. Ken was active showing sheep in 4-H, raced cars with cousin Dale Grey, and was a born mechanic. Ken spent his career working as a diesel mechanic and welder. He was married to Diana and later divorced, moving to Idaho at that time.

Kenneth and Sandra Hampton Webster were married on October 7, 1971, after meeting in Boise. They moved to Anchorage, Alaska, where they resided for 12 years. In Alaska Ken was a member of Operating Engineers and worked in Glen Allen on the Alaskan pipeline and then for Baugh Construction. Being an avid fisherman, Ken maintained a boat in Seward and once proudly finished second in the Seward Salmon Derby. Fishing was Ken's passion throughout his life.

Upon returning to Sunnyvale, California, Ken continued with Local 3 Operating Engineers for Kaiser Sand and

Gravel as well as West Valley Construction. Upon retirement, Ken and Sandy moved to Twin Falls, Idaho.

Ken was an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and formed many lasting friendships. Ken had a twinkle in his eye and a kind and generous soul. He loved belonging to the Old Codgers' Coffee Club.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents; his sister Delores Lomeli and brother-in-law John Lomeli; and in-laws Kenneth and Evelyn Barth and Wade and Delores Hampton. He is survived by Sandy, his wife of 49 years; stepson Jeff Webster (Grace); daughter Kathryn Fasiang and granddaughter Hannah Fasiang; son Rick Hildebrand and granddaughter Cori Hildebrand (Brandon) with two great-granddaughters Kimber and Kylina. Other survivors include Ken's nephews Scott Lomeli (Vivian) and great-nephew Jared; Randy and Kevin Lomeli; brother-in-law Jeff Hampton (Ana); and niece Nikki Johnson (Brandon) and her two daughters Whitney and Mallory.

The family extends special thanks and appreciation to Chris and Becky Barth, John Phillips, Dr. Dan Prucel, Visions, Norco personnel, and Pastor Sedlmayr of the Immanuel Lutheran Church.

A funeral service will be held at 11 am on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church on Filer Avenue in Twin Falls, Idaho.