Kenneth F. Smith

January 11, 1935 - June 29, 2021

Kenneth F. Smith, age 86, of Twin Falls, ID, passed away peacefully at home on June 29, 2021. Ken was born in Salina, Kansas on January 11, 1935, to Creta Fern (neé Brown) Smith and Clarence Edward Smith. Ken graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1953, attended community college in Pocatello, and subsequently reported for duty with the Army National Guard of Idaho.

Ken came to Twin Falls in 1938 when he was three years old with his parents, who were on their way west intending to re-locate in Tacoma, WA. After stopping for food and fuel, they decided that they liked Twin Falls so much they decided to stay. Ken enjoyed his childhood in Twin Falls, had a paper route near their home downtown, and had many great adventures with his brother, Curtis E. Smith, and his friends, many of whom he maintained lifelong relationships with. Ken met his future wife, Donnetta Mae (neé Reinke) Smith, at the Arctic Circle on Blue Lakes Avenue, where she worked with his brother. They married on December 2, 1956, at Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Having a keen love of automobiles, Ken worked with autos for almost his entire life; first as an autobody specialist and mechanic, learning the trade in his father's shop, and then in the auto insurance industry, where he and his family re-located for his career, first to Boise for several years, then to Puyallup, Washington and Enumclaw, Washington, where he worked in Seattle at Pemco Insurance Company. Upon their early retirement in 1989, Ken and Donnetta returned to Twin Falls to be nearer family.

Ken was an active member at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Kimberly, the Snake River Valley chapter of the Family Motor Coach Association, and the Twin Falls Good Sam Bluebirds. Motorhome travel and holidays were a true joy for him and he built many new friendships among others with the same passion, logging many miles around the country. Leisure time while at home was spent playing pinochle with friends at the Turf Club. He was an avid reader and he loved keeping track of his friends and grandchildren on Facebook. We have fond memories of him introducing all of us to Kahlua and Cream, his favorite drink. Ken was also a very active member of his high school reunion planning group and enjoyed the time he spent with his high school peers planning these events.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his wife Donnetta, his parents Fern and Clarence Smith, his brother Curt, sister-in-law Margaret Smith, sister-in-law Donna Lewis, brother-in-law Steve Lewis, and his grandson Daniel Isaiah Davis.

Kenneth is survived by his life partner Nancy Lierman, his daughters Debra Holmes-Higgin (Tom Silvestrini) and Marcia Pierce-Rasmussen (Clint), four grandchildren, Rachel Davis, Zoe Holmes-Higgin Logan (Thomas), Lucy Holmes-Higgin, C. Pierce Rasmussen, three step grandchildren Dusty Rasmussen, Tylee Cottam, and Jake Rasmussen, and a great grandchild Tommy Logan and step great grandchild Hesston Rasmussen; his sister Nancy Wiebe, brother-in-law Robert Reinke (Ardella) and numerous other relatives. He will be terribly missed by all of us.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Twin Falls Public Library Foundation or the American Cancer Society.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 from 5 - 7 p.m. at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd., Twin Falls, Idaho. Funeral Services will be held at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Kimberly, Idaho, on July 7, 2021 at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Twin Falls Cemetery.

Those wishing to share their memories or condolences may do so at Ken's Memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com