Memorial Services for Kenton Eugene Hamlett will be held on October 15, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls. Inurnment will be held at Sunset Memorial Park following the memorial service. In addition, those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Kenton memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com