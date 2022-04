Knute Westergren

July 8, 1936 - December 6, 2021

Knute (christened Gary Smith) Westergren passed away peacefully in his home December 6, 2021; he was born July 8, 1936 in Twin Falls, the only child of Virginia (Ginny) and Algot (Al) Westergren. He is survived by his wife, Liz, and five children, Luba, Artur, Gabrielle, Timothy and Andrew. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/santa-clara-ca/gary-westergren-10479012