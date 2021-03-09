Kristi Jan Greenawalt Johnson

February 11, 1948 - March 1, 2021

Kristi Jan Greenawalt Johnson of Rossmoor in Walnut Creek, California passed away on March 1, 2021. She died of non-Hodgkins lymphoma, an extremely aggressive form of cancer. Even in her final months, she was helping researchers at Stanford try new cancer fighting therapies, pushing for a cure.

Kristi Jan was born February 11, 1948, in Twin Falls, Idaho. She was raised in Gooding, Idaho. She was instrumental in raising her younger siblings and was adored as a 'second mother'.

She also helped raise her California niece and nephew. As an educator she helped raise hundreds of special needs children, some blind, some deaf, some both blind and deaf. She had an incredible capacity to love.

She graduated from the University of Idaho, starting a family tradition of 'Vandal' power. It was in Moscow she earned her education degree. Kristi Jan did an internship with Idaho Senator Orval Hansen that sparked a fire for politics that was never put out.

She graduated from the University of Arizona with her master's degree in deaf ed. She ended her teaching career leading a high school program for teenage mothers, loving the girls and their babies. For forty years she helped children achieve their goals.

Kristi Jan loved to ski Soldier Mountain and Sun Valley growing up. She had a passion for gardening, entertaining, and making new friends.

Her father was fond of saying, 'Kristi has never known a stranger.'

She and her husband, Russell Johnson, bought a motor home and spent their retirement years traveling the nation, Canada, and Mexico. They retired from that adventure to settle in a senior citizen city of Rossmoor, where they made dear friends.

Kristi Jan was a member of PEO, Kappa Kappa Gamma, and served on the alumni relations board for the University of Idaho. She was instrumental in strengthening and improving her United Methodist Church in Pt. Richmond.

She is survived by her husband, Russ, and her siblings Scott Greenawalt (Rita), Karole Honas (Ken), and Kay Mink (Todd) and stepdaughter Leslie Johnson. She is also survived by her adoring nieces and nephews: Zak Greenawalt (Stephanie), Nik Greenawalt,

Kristopher Honas (Jolin), Karson Honas (Alycia), Kreighton Honas, Brandon Mink (Marisa), and Kassi Harberd (Brian). She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Betty Greenawalt.

Kristi was a sparkling, bubbly, gregarious soul who lived loud and strong. To know her was to love her. Heaven has added a real angel to the roster.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to the First United Methodist Church at 201 Martina St, Richmond, CA 94801.