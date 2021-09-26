LaRee Mae (Higley) Dudley

1933 - 2021

LaRee Mae (Higley) Dudley, age 88, of Mountain Home, passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at her cabin in Pine. A viewing will be held at Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Funeral services will be Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel, at 12:00 (Noon) and burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Mountain Home.

LaRee was born in Tremonton, Utah to Stacey Vernon Higley and Parmellia McCord. She loved to fish and go to her cabin in Pine. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, family, and friends. Cooking for family and friends was one of her favorite things to do. She had some of the best stories to tell. She was a kind giving person willing to help anybody if she could. She will definitely be missed by many.

She is preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, husband Alvin Dudley, daughter Kelly LaRee Dudley, granddaughter Andrea "Andy" Jo Acuff, daughter-in-law Amy Dudley, granddaughter Megan Lorraine Dudley Reno, son-in-law Allen Ray Compton, and great-grandson Daniel Alvin Compton Jr. LaRee is survived by her children Terry (Larry) Johnson, Robert (Kathy) Dudley, Kim Dudley (Jack Lane), Rodney Dudley (Allen Bump). Her grandchildren Scott (Evia) Compton, Brent (Rhonda) Compton, Daniel (Stephanie)Compton, Travis (Olivia) Compton, Amy (Heath) Wilson, 14 great-grandchildren, 13 great-great-grandchildren, sister Verna Jeppesen, brother Bill Higley, and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting plants.

-The Family of LaRee Dudley