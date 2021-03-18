Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Magic Valley Times-News
Magic Valley Times-News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Laren Harrison
FUNERAL HOME
Morrison-Payne Mortuary
321 E Main St
Burley, ID

Laren Harrison

RUPERT - Laren Harrison 57of Burley passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021 at his home Funeral Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 19, 2021 at the View 2nd Ward Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Burley, Idaho. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 6-8:00 p.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021 and for one hour prior to the services also at the church. Services will conclude with Burial in the Pleasant View Cemetery Services are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral home.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Mar. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Viewing
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
?View 2nd Ward Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
Burley, ID
Mar
18
Viewing
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
View 2nd Ward Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day saints
554 South 490 East, Burley, ID
Mar
19
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
?View 2nd Ward Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
Burley, ID
Mar
19
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
View 2nd Ward Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
Burley, ID
Mar
19
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
View 2nd Ward Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day saints
554 South 490 East, Burley, ID
Mar
19
Burial
Pleasant View Cemetery
ID
Funeral services provided by:
Morrison-Payne Mortuary
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Morrison-Payne Mortuary.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
As a first year teacher I had Laren in my class, at the old Lincoln School in Rupert . He was a Joy to be around. He had a wonderful smile. He got excited over the smallest, of things, like meeting his friends. My goal is being worthy of his friends hip in the next life.
Carlos Roundy
Friend
March 12, 2022
Oh, Laren was such a nice guy and so friendly. The world just lost an angel and God just gained a buddy. Wishing the family well.
Debrah Roundy
March 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results