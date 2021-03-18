Laren Harrison

RUPERT - Laren Harrison 57of Burley passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021 at his home Funeral Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 19, 2021 at the View 2nd Ward Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Burley, Idaho. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 6-8:00 p.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021 and for one hour prior to the services also at the church. Services will conclude with Burial in the Pleasant View Cemetery Services are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral home.