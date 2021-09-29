Menu
Larry Allen Herem
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021

Larry Allen Herem

March 21, 1954 - September 20, 2021

Larry Allen Herem "Granddad" (67) Returned home to his Heavenly Father on Monday, September 20, 2021.

He was Born on March 21, 1954, in Absarokee, Montana (Billings, Montana hospital) to Clarence Oliver and Sarah Ann Monk Kennison Herem. Siblings: Ann (Gordon) Parker, Norman (Mychelle) Herem, Beverly, and Loretta Herem he was preceded in death by his sisters Mary Alice Schott, Rosemarie Ethel Herem, and his parents.

In his early years, he was in Choir, FFA, Secretary of the Marching Band, and Lettered in Track and Band at Absarokee High School. After High school, he later went on to BYU and BYU Hawaii and continued his study at Scots.

Community College and Palmer College of Chiropractic in which he got his degree and later opened up an office in Burley, ID. He later became a Truck driver for Matheson USPS. He also loved Classic Rock Music and anything Hawaiian.

He was an active member of The Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-day Saints in which he served a Mission in Kansas City, Missouri.

He is survived by his beloved wife Connie (Bowcut) Herem and his five children and nine grandkids. Larry (Jenny) Herem (Grandkids) Larry "Brayden", Austin, and Dexter. Janeene (Travis)Jones (Grandkids) Asha, Tiara, and Lorelei Jones. Shellie Ann Elizabeth Herem. Kelsey (Brady) Barker (Grandkids) Kosten, Taylor, and Harlee Barker. William Tietjen Herem.

All services will be held at the Thatcherenrose LDS Chapel. The funeral will be held Friday, September 24, 2021, at Noon. Viewings will be held on Thursday, September 23, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. and on Friday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. The service will be live-streamed and may be found at www.ruddfuneralhome.com under his obituary, as well as online condolences.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Sep. 29, 2021.
