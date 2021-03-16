Menu
LaVaun Irene Heil
1920 - 2021
BORN
1920
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Serenity Funeral Chapel
502 2nd Ave. North
Twin Falls, ID

LaVaun Irene Heil

September 24, 1920 - March 14, 2021

Our smart, kind, important, sweet, beautiful, and loving grandmother, mother, and matriarch of the Roseworth Heil Clan, LaVaun Irene Heil, was carried to the Heavenly Gates in the arms of her loving family, to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Sunday afternoon, March 14, 2021, at home, in Twin Falls, Idaho at the golden age of 100.

A most joyous celebration of life will be held at Rock Creek Celebration Center, 320 Main Ave. North, Twin Falls, Idaho. Date, time of services, and link for live streaming will be announced. LaVaun's services are under the loving care of her family and Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Visit her tribute page at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Mar. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Service
11:00a.m.
Sunset Memorial Park
2296 Kimberly Road, Falls, ID
Mar
26
Interment
11:00a.m.
Sunset Memorial Park
2296 Kimberly Road, Falls, ID
LaVaun such a beautiful person, may all your memory of her life, bring you joy and a peace with in. Sorry for your loss. Always Credo Christie
Christie Reese-Howard
March 18, 2021
I´m sorry for your loss. LaVaun was one of my past residents that never failed to put a smile on my face. She was absolutely one of my favorites and will always have a special space in my heart. She was so funny and kind. I´m so lucky to be able to meet and help take care of this kind soul. God Bless Yall.
Matthew Friel
March 17, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss, absolutely loved taking care of your grandmother, she was one of my favorite residents, always joked with me and always gave me a hard time! She even had 7 different nicknames for me but always knew who i was!
Trevor Bartlett
March 16, 2021
Heil family. LaVaun was such a sweet (angel on earth) influence in my life!! We are all so blessed to have known her. One of my fondest memories was LaVaun bringing colored deviled eggs to potluck around Easter time. Such a lovely lady!!
Tara Lane
March 16, 2021
