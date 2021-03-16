LaVaun Irene Heil

September 24, 1920 - March 14, 2021

Our smart, kind, important, sweet, beautiful, and loving grandmother, mother, and matriarch of the Roseworth Heil Clan, LaVaun Irene Heil, was carried to the Heavenly Gates in the arms of her loving family, to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Sunday afternoon, March 14, 2021, at home, in Twin Falls, Idaho at the golden age of 100.

A most joyous celebration of life will be held at Rock Creek Celebration Center, 320 Main Ave. North, Twin Falls, Idaho. Date, time of services, and link for live streaming will be announced. LaVaun's services are under the loving care of her family and Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Visit her tribute page at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.