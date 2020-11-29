Lavell Cope

May 12, 1928 ~ November 21, 2020

Lavell Cope, 92 of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away November 21, 2020 from complications of COVID-19. Lavell was born May 12, 1928 in Hartville, Missouri to Omar and Opal Cope, along with his twin brother, Lavern.

Lavell and his brothers; Darrell, Wayne, and Lavern, and his sister, Janet, were raised on a farm in Hartville. In his early teens they moved to Buhl, Idaho. Even though his parents returned to Missouri, Lavell and Wayne remained in Buhl. On August 12, 1946 Lavell married Alvalee Edmons. The two were married for 68 years, where they welcomed their two sons, Danny Lavell Cope, and Dwayne Keith Cope.

Lavell worked at various jobs in his early years such as, farming, hauling milk, driving gas delivery trucks, and also operating a gas station for Veltex and Conoco. In the early sixties, he started selling cars. He had found his passion! He was the manager of car sales at Andy and Bob's Ford Dealership in Buhl for his remaining work years. He retired in 1990. He became a national member of the 500 Club, Top Hatters Club Ford Awards.

Lavell and Alvalee then bought themselves a Yuma, Arizona winter home. They spent many winters in Yuma playing with Missouri friends and family. In 2005 they moved to Twin Falls, Idaho. Lavell was a member of the Buhl Church of Christ and the Twin Falls Church of Christ.

Lavell is survived by his son, Danny (Leaine) Cope; grandson, Kevin (Nicole) Cope; granddaughter, Kelly Cope Dickard; great grandson, Tyler Cope; great granddaughter, Bailee Cope all of Twin Falls; his brother, Darrell Cope of Hartville, Missouri; and his sister-in-law, Virginia Cope of Buhl, Idaho.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Alvalee; son, Dwayne; parents; brothers, Wayne and Lavern; and sister, Janet.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00pm, Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at West End Cemetery, 1574 East 4150 North, Buhl.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your choice of your favorite charity.

