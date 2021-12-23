Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Magic Valley Times-News
Magic Valley Times-News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lela Nadine Cox
FUNERAL HOME
White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel
2466 Addison Ave East
Twin Falls, ID

Lela Nadine Cox, 93 of Twin Falls, passed away December 18, 2021 at Oak Creek Rehabilitation- Kimberly. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Dec. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Service
2:00p.m.
Sunset Memorial Park
2296 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, ID
Dec
29
Interment
2:00p.m.
Sunset Memorial Park
2296 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, ID
Funeral services provided by:
White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
We will miss you Aunt Nadine. We made a donation in your name to People for Pets Twin Falls. You loved your cat´s (babies). Lorene, Linda, Debbie, Lotte, LaLanne, Jodie, and John.
Phillips Family
Family
December 28, 2021
In Nadine´s honor we made a donation in her name to People for Pets Twin Falls. She loved her cats (babies). Lorene, Linda, Debbie, Lotte, LaLanne, Jodie, and John.
Phillips Family
December 28, 2021
Melanie & Sara, we are so sorrry to hear of your loss. our hearts are with yours and our thoughts and prayers go out to you in this time of loss. we hope that Our Father in Heave sends his comforting angels to your side. My the wonderful memories you share carry you through this time of grief.
Kyle M & Kim Nielsen
Friend
December 28, 2021
Missing our Aunt Nadine who was born on Nov. 19, 1928 and married on April 5, 1947. You are loved and missed!
Lorene, Linda, Debbie
December 26, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Reynolds Funeral Chapel
December 25, 2021
Your Mom will always have a special place in my family's heart
melanie l hine
Friend
December 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results