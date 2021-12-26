Lela Nadine Cox

April 15, 1947 - December 18, 2021

Lela Nadine Cox, age 93, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

Nadine was born and raised in Jerome, Idaho. She married Glen Cox on April 15, 1947, in Elko, Nevada. They settled in Twin Falls. In July of 1962, they were blessed with the birth of their only daughter.

Nadine was an active member of the First Christian Church in Twin Falls where she sang in the choir for many years. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with her daughter and her granddaughter.

She loved gardening and taking care of her yard.

Nadine was preceded in death by her parents, her husband (Glen Cox), her sister (Verdna Roper), and her brother (Merle Phillips). Nadine is survived by her daughter (Melanie Schwaesdall) of Garland, Texas, and her granddaughter (Sara Gier) of Twin Falls, Idaho.

A viewing will be from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Avenue East in Twin Falls.

A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery, 2296 Kimberly Rd., Twin Falls, Idaho.

A Memorial Service will be held this summer.