Lela Nadine Cox
FUNERAL HOME
White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel
2466 Addison Ave East
Twin Falls, ID

Lela Nadine Cox

April 15, 1947 - December 18, 2021

Lela Nadine Cox, age 93, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

Nadine was born and raised in Jerome, Idaho. She married Glen Cox on April 15, 1947, in Elko, Nevada. They settled in Twin Falls. In July of 1962, they were blessed with the birth of their only daughter.

Nadine was an active member of the First Christian Church in Twin Falls where she sang in the choir for many years. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with her daughter and her granddaughter.

She loved gardening and taking care of her yard.

Nadine was preceded in death by her parents, her husband (Glen Cox), her sister (Verdna Roper), and her brother (Merle Phillips). Nadine is survived by her daughter (Melanie Schwaesdall) of Garland, Texas, and her granddaughter (Sara Gier) of Twin Falls, Idaho.

A viewing will be from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Avenue East in Twin Falls.

A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery, 2296 Kimberly Rd., Twin Falls, Idaho.

A Memorial Service will be held this summer.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Service
2:00p.m.
Sunset Memorial Park
2296 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, ID
Dec
29
Interment
2:00p.m.
Sunset Memorial Park
2296 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, ID
Funeral services provided by:
White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We will miss you Aunt Nadine. We made a donation in your name to People for Pets Twin Falls. You loved your cat´s (babies). Lorene, Linda, Debbie, Lotte, LaLanne, Jodie, and John.
Phillips Family
Family
December 28, 2021
In Nadine´s honor we made a donation in her name to People for Pets Twin Falls. She loved her cats (babies). Lorene, Linda, Debbie, Lotte, LaLanne, Jodie, and John.
Phillips Family
December 28, 2021
Melanie & Sara, we are so sorrry to hear of your loss. our hearts are with yours and our thoughts and prayers go out to you in this time of loss. we hope that Our Father in Heave sends his comforting angels to your side. My the wonderful memories you share carry you through this time of grief.
Kyle M & Kim Nielsen
Friend
December 28, 2021
Missing our Aunt Nadine who was born on Nov. 19, 1928 and married on April 5, 1947. You are loved and missed!
Lorene, Linda, Debbie
December 26, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Reynolds Funeral Chapel
December 25, 2021
Your Mom will always have a special place in my family's heart
melanie l hine
Friend
December 23, 2021
