Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Magic Valley Times-News
Magic Valley Times-News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Leland Dewayne Coffman
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021

Leland Dewayne Coffman

May 22, 1940 - May 23, 2021

Leland Dewayne Coffman, born May 22, 1940, in Burley, Idaho. Passed away May 23, 2021, at his home in Rupert, Idaho surrounded by his loved ones. Leland was born to Orla and Loren Coffman, He had two sisters Vernell Hill of California, and Verlene Gallegos of Heyburn, Idaho, and several Nieces and Nephews that loved him dearly.

Leland married the love of his life on October 3, 1957. They had four Daughters: Ramona Coffman of Rupert, Idaho. Vickie Copeland of Alpine, Wyoming. Beckie (George) Merritt of Boise, Idaho. and Denean (Scott) Tallon Nampa, Idaho.

Four granddaughters: Naoma (Tedmon) Babbitt of Kuna, Idaho. Brandy (Mark) Hilscher of Oakley, Idaho. Deseree (Jeremy) Castilleja Caldwell, Idaho. and Kimberley (Justin) Camacho of Meridian, Idaho.

Three Grandsons: Mark Bennett of Rupert, Idaho. RandyRay ( Abigail) Merritt of Rupert, Idaho. and Christopher Copeland of Boise, Idaho.

Nine Great Granddaughters: Jessie, Libby, Taniqua, Adrianna, LaNae, Kiana, Meisha, Jazlan, and Evalynn.

Three Great Grandsons: Joshua, Maddox, and Nikolai

Two great-great Granddaughters: Paisley and Briley

One great-great Grandson Oliver.

Everyone that had met Leland knew how hard-working, caring and loving person he was.

He will be missed by everyone that knew and met him.

A special thank you to his Nephew Gary Gallegos for always being there for his Uncle.

There will be no service.


Published by Magic Valley Times-News on Jun. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
My Uncle Lewis was just asking me today to take him to see Leland & Wanda who he ran around with starting in 1955. He told me all about their times together. I told him I would look them up and found out that Leland had just passed. My Uncle is very saddened he didn´t get to visit with him. He would still love to see Wanda but does not have her number. Leland, RIP, my Uncle Lewis sends his condolences to Wanda and the family.
Lewis Matlock by RaeLynn
Friend
June 18, 2021
So sorry to hear of the loss of Leland sending prayers for all we sure will miss his smiling face
Brett and laurel tracy
Friend
June 4, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss. Your all in my heart and prayers
Ellie Thompson
Friend
June 3, 2021
TO THE FAMILY OF LELAND, YOU ARE ALL IN MY THOUGHTS & PRAYERS, KEEP YOUR HAPPY MEMORIES IN YOUR HEARTS...GOD BLESS
CATHY INGALLS
Friend
June 3, 2021
Our heartfelt sympathies to your family. May he rest in peace.
Robert Finley
Friend
June 3, 2021
Prayers for peace, comfort and special memories.
Kathy Foster
June 2, 2021
So very, very sorry for your loss. Leland will be dearly miss. Praying for you all!
Cheryl and Dale Bourquin
Friend
June 2, 2021
My condolences to Aunt Wanda and girls. Uncle Leland was a kind and gentle man. He will be missed. Loved him very much.
Rhonda Durfee Bonnell
Family
June 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results