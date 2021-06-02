Leland Dewayne Coffman

May 22, 1940 - May 23, 2021

Leland Dewayne Coffman, born May 22, 1940, in Burley, Idaho. Passed away May 23, 2021, at his home in Rupert, Idaho surrounded by his loved ones. Leland was born to Orla and Loren Coffman, He had two sisters Vernell Hill of California, and Verlene Gallegos of Heyburn, Idaho, and several Nieces and Nephews that loved him dearly.

Leland married the love of his life on October 3, 1957. They had four Daughters: Ramona Coffman of Rupert, Idaho. Vickie Copeland of Alpine, Wyoming. Beckie (George) Merritt of Boise, Idaho. and Denean (Scott) Tallon Nampa, Idaho.

Four granddaughters: Naoma (Tedmon) Babbitt of Kuna, Idaho. Brandy (Mark) Hilscher of Oakley, Idaho. Deseree (Jeremy) Castilleja Caldwell, Idaho. and Kimberley (Justin) Camacho of Meridian, Idaho.

Three Grandsons: Mark Bennett of Rupert, Idaho. RandyRay ( Abigail) Merritt of Rupert, Idaho. and Christopher Copeland of Boise, Idaho.

Nine Great Granddaughters: Jessie, Libby, Taniqua, Adrianna, LaNae, Kiana, Meisha, Jazlan, and Evalynn.

Three Great Grandsons: Joshua, Maddox, and Nikolai

Two great-great Granddaughters: Paisley and Briley

One great-great Grandson Oliver.

Everyone that had met Leland knew how hard-working, caring and loving person he was.

He will be missed by everyone that knew and met him.

A special thank you to his Nephew Gary Gallegos for always being there for his Uncle.

There will be no service.